Trump disrespects military
The segment of American society perhaps most deserving of President Donald Trump’s respect is the men and women who serve in our military — current, retired and those we commemorated on Memorial Day. Are they receiving due respect from the president?
Over Memorial Day weekend, the president found time for ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry. Those actions, however, were largely overshadowed by his weekend barrage of more than 100 social media attacks.
Obsessed with hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, on May 20, the president gave his view of an unfavorable study of the drug by the Veteran’s Department. He described the 368 tested patients, i.e. veterans, as “people who were in bad shape, almost dead.” Where does that sentiment stand between respect and disdain?
In early January, Trump ordered the killing of an Iranian general, prompting a retaliatory missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. The president reported, “No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack.” Nine days later, the State Department disclosed 11 service members suffered traumatic brain injury. That number has grown to at least 109. Some victims will experience severe long-term effects, requiring lifelong monitoring.
In a Jan. 22 press conference, the president responded to questions about the brain injuries suffered by our service members. Perhaps recalling the agony of his own affliction with bone spurs, the president dismissively stated, “I heard they had headaches and a couple of other things .... No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen.”
There are extreme dangers associated with a leader who is totally self-absorbed and holds little regard for the citizenry. It is imperative to vote in November to end the absurd, deepening nightmare brought by this president.
Jeff Henry
Eau Claire