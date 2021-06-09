Funds needed
It is hard to understand why the Republican-dominated Wisconsin state Legislature has repeatedly turned down federal funding to expand Medicaid (BadgerCare), which would give 90,000 more hard-working, low-income Wisconsin citizens health insurance.
Do they not understand that Wisconsin is only one of 12 states that have refused to accept these funds? Do they not understand that Wisconsin taxpayer dollars are going to other states that have accepted the the Medicaid expansion? Do they not want Wisconsin taxpayer money to come back home to Wisconsin to help our nursing homes and hospitals and create jobs here?
It is hard for me to understand why more businesses, large and small, are not outraged that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has not accepted these funds because the business case for accepting the Medicaid expansion is strong. Why? Businesses could charge less for their products/services if they did not have to cover the cost of health insurance for their employees. This is especially true for small businesses and nonprofits if there are several employees who have high insurance costs due to high-risk health conditions.
Also, how fair is it to burden employers with the cost of employees’ health insurance? Would health care not be cheaper if the cost was spread over all Wisconsin citizens, thus diluting cost for individual businesses, especially those with high-risk employees?
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers put the Medicaid expansion in his current budget proposal as well as the previous budget only to have the Republican-controlled Legislature take it out. Tell your legislators to keep Medicaid expansion in the budget for the sake of Wisconsin businesses, both large and small, as well as our struggling not-for-profit service organizations.
Elizabeth Spencer
Eau Claire
Bill ill-advised
The media has gone silent on the voter fraud subject while the public confidence and trust in the validity of the election has taken a vote of no confidence.
Americans deserve a fair and accurate election process. This means not only making sure that every eligible individual is able to vote, but that his or her vote is not stolen or diluted through fraud. As you read the Democrats’ For the People Act, you can only conclude it unfortunately would both enable and increase voter fraud.
H.R.1/S.1 would sabotage state voter ID laws, which currently combat impersonation and voter registration fraud, duplicate voting, and voting by ineligible individuals. Under H.R.1/S.1, someone could simply sign a statement in which they claim to be who they say there are. This would be on top of allowing same-day voter registration. The combination of these two policies would open the door for more massive fraud.
The bill would also require automatically registering individuals to vote who partake in government programs such as receiving welfare or obtaining a driver’s license. This would automatically enroll ineligible voters who take advantage of government programs. In addition, it limits states’ ability to verify eligible voters and remove ineligible voters from registration rolls.
Sometimes legislation proposed by Congress is bad policy, sometimes it is unnecessary and sometimes it is unconstitutional. The For The People Act includes policies that are all three, and I am urging Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind to uphold their oaths of office and reject this bill.
Erv Thoms
Chippewa Falls