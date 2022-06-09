Annexation project would be costly
The Eau Claire City Council is hurtling headlong into approval of a huge annexation proposal without any idea of the financial implications to the city.
This annexation is located two miles south of the city limits. If approved, the city will need to run utilities from Florian Gardens through Lowes Creek Park, under environmentally sensitive Lowes Creek, down East Lowes Creek Road a mile, west on Evergreen Terrance a quarter mile, then south on Mischler Drive before ever reaching the land to be developed.
The cost of none of this work has been determined. What will it cost to run sewer lines this distance, with all the required pumping stations? The City Council has no idea. How about the cost to run city water? No clue. Electricity? Natural gas? Cable TV? All of these utilities must cost millions of dollars to install, and yet none of it has been quantified.
What about the possible cost of widening Lowes Creek Road to accommodate all the additional traffic that will result from this annexation? And the bridge over Interstate 94 could have to be widened to maintain the safety of all the bicyclists riding from town to the park.
Many members of the City Council have signaled their willingness to approve this debacle, regardless of the fact that they have no idea what it will cost. Perhaps it is decisions like this that explain the city’s financial woes.
The bottom line is, the citizens of Eau Claire will be burdened with the bill for undetermined millions of dollars in utilities.
Contact your City Council member and tell them to vote “no” on this annexation proposal.
Brad Flores
Eau Claire
Societal changes have had impact
For years, the biased mainstream media has said that the horrific school shootings and other killings would be solved if we banned that darn AR-15 assault rifle. I would reckon to guess that 80% of the hunting rifles in the U.S. get labeled with the poppycock assault rifle label.
When I was 12, I hunted with an assault rifle and I bought my own assault rifle when I was 24.
Do those of you who feel banning the AR-15 will solve something know why the liberal media calls it an assault rifle? I bet not, and I am going to educate you using fact. The letters AR stand for Armalite Rifle. It is popular because it is very light compared to the very heavy 30:06 assault rifle I bought when I was a few years younger.
And, isn’t it odd, these darn assault rifles, or the actual term semi-automatic rifles, have been around for probably 100 years. Now get your thinking cap on.
What has changed the last 15 or so years? Was it these pesky semi-automatic rifles or was it society? I only get 300 words, or I would spell out a few ways liberals have eroded our society, such as unfettered abortion is fine, religion is not, every kid gets a participation trophy, etc.
But let me give you some real-life suggestions by a moderate right winger. Make it extremely difficult to get a large-capacity magazine, monitor social media and if a kid threatens school shooting throw is butt in jail to cool down, even if he is a minor as minors can pull a trigger too, and enforce current background checks.
I still dislike Donald Trump the person, but how is the U.S. doing under nice guy Joe Biden?
Jon Hehli
Altoona
‘Pro life’ shouldn’t end with birth
It appears that conservatives will soon roll back and perhaps completely eliminate abortion rights in America. Those who loved to sound the air raid sirens about Muslims bringing Sharia Law here will achieve their first objective of establishing their interpretation of “God’s Law” in America. Many of the would-be U.S. ayatollahs admit that LGBTQ rights will be their next targets.
Unfortunately for our version of the Taliban, polls consistently show that between 60% and 70% of Americans believe abortion decisions should be made by women and their doctors. To get more favorable numbers, the radical right needs to exhibit care about pre- and post-birth topics. Here’s free advice.
Show you’ll help women avoid unwanted pregnancies by making contraceptives available for free. Prove that you’ll make things easier for new parents by guaranteeing several weeks or months of paid maternity and paternity leave. Establish programs for free universal preschool. Give larger child care subsidies to those in need. Expand child tax credits, too. Arrange for greater access to affordable housing, including rental assistance. Pass universal health care. Make $15 an hour the national minimum wage and index it to inflation.
Show mothers they’ll be bringing children into a good world by passing common sense gun reform. Get serious about stopping climate change. Quit stoking the fires of conspiracy nonsense that encourages violence against minorities.
You can do some of this by passing the Build Back Better plan that’s been stuck in the Senate for months. Then move on to the rest.
If you’re not willing to push for all that, at least please stop saying you’re “pro life.” Because you’re really just “pro birth.”
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
More data needed on water deal
The Niagara bottling plant community meeting was an opportunity to hear from a range of local experts, including a hydrologist, an epidemiologist and businesses owners, who outnumbered proponents and agreed that this proposal has been forced without adequate notice. There has not been any discussion of an independently conducted and verified environmental impact report, and the consequences could be dire. Water pollutants, such as PFAS, PFOS and microplastics, were discussed throughout the evening. The waste created by the plant’s reverse osmosis system, filled with pollutants, all has to go somewhere in town.
Niagara claims that the operation is sustainable because their plastic is made from recycled materials, and proponents of the project claim that the bottles themselves can be effectively recycled. Both parties stretch the truth, and I’m unsure if I feel insulted to be lied to, disappointed that some leaders are willfully ignorant, or both. Niagara boasts of being a “true net zero waste manufacturer” because they themselves do not send the plastic bottles to the landfill. No, it’s the consumers’ fault that we lack infrastructure to actually recycle plastic and have been misled by plastics manufacturers. The health and economic effects could last for generations with no solution, and they will be most felt by those that the city aims to help by approving this project.
The city manager explained how the state has cut funding for the city and we are in desperate need of money. She demonstrated genuine compassion for Eau Claire’s residents, and I hope the city will demonstrate enough respect for the community to slow down and seek a thorough, independent environmental impact report. And call me naive, but perhaps there’s a way that both sides can come together to help restore state funding. Then we don’t have to sell our most valuable resource.
Austin Altmann
Eau Claire