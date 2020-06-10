Relaxing of safer-at-home order premature
Why would the Republicans overstep our governor just to show that they have more power? That is all it is — a power play. If we had a Republican governor, I am sure they would have left things as they are.
After April 30, we had quite a rise in COVID-19 cases all over the area. We stayed steady for a while then slowly it started going up and may now go more rapidly since everyone is throwing everything we have done out the window.
People say, “Well just stay home if you don’t want to go out there.” That is just what I will do.
I feel sorry for the people who will be forced to go back to work and will be put in danger. We do not have a cure or any idea of a cure, so how do we stay safe?
By the pictures on the local news the bars were packed immediately after the announcement to stop the safer-at-home order. No masks (hard to drink with a mask on). So I guess just go for it and when this all goes wild (as it will) all of the Republicans in the Supreme Court stand up and take a bow and be proud of what you did.
Politics is all that matters; forget about human lives.
Mary Lou Parker
Eleva