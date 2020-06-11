Has gang violence been forgotten?
I will echo the sadness and outrage about the death of George Floyd by a stupid and arrogant cop.
I will also agree with so many that the destructive rioting is wrong and stupid, done by stupid people. These people will be with us always. Destruction is in their genes. These are the people who key your car and then giggle about it. These are the people we have known since childhood who liked to destroy other people’s property because it was fun. They cannot be asked to stop; they have to be dealt with by the force of prevention.
But there is a deeper, sadder question here. Every week we hear about the deaths of blacks in Chicago and a couple of times a year we hear about some innocent child getting murdered because they got in the way of a drive-by shooting. If we ever knew their names — we have forgotten them. So where are the demonstrations about this? Where are the riots? Where is the screaming at cops for not preventing these murders? Could it be because this was not done by a white cop but by a black gang member? If black lives really matter, where is the outrage by all the national speechmakers? Where is the weeklong coverage by the networks? Doesn’t it matter if blacks do the killing?
We have a long history of ignoring single and mass murder if done by Asians to Asians (Mao, Pol Pot). And if done by black Rwandans to other black Rwandans of the wrong tribe, etc., etc.
So to the present protesters, until you acknowledge and demand justice for the innocent children murdered by black drug-dealing gang members, your handwringing noise will be ignored by truly compassionate people.
John Kildahl
Eau Claire