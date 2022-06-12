Can we stem tide?
Tradition after tradition, pillar after pillar, principle after principle. In the last five decades we have witnessed a constant and concerted effort to diminish America economically, culturally, militarily and spiritually. We must grudgingly admit those efforts have been very successful.
Some, mostly Republicans and conservatives, view this country as the world’s greatest bastion of freedom and prosperity. Others, mostly Democrats and liberals, view this country as hopelessly flawed, inherently racist and largely irredeemable. Thus the ongoing efforts to “fundamentally transform the United States of America,” as Barack Obama famously promised. Some are proud to be Americans. Some are ashamed.
The accomplishments of the latter group: over 60 million babies aborted for “reproductive health care,” the redefining of “traditional marriage,” the unconditional surrender of our K-12 public education system to the ideological left, discovering dozens of new “genders,” biological males dominating female sports, the legalization of mind-altering drugs, establishing nearly lawless “sanctuary cities,” allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, using COVID as an excuse to drastically change long-established voting procedures, replacing “equality” with “equity,” allowing millions of illegal aliens to pour across our unsecured southern border, canceling conservative free speech on social media, the abandonment of traditional journalism by the mainstream media, using “climate change” hysteria to wage war on our fossil fuel industries, constantly labeling uncomfortable truth as “disinformation,” a once mighty military turning “woke,” just to name a few.
As America slowly bleeds out as a result of all this “progressive” lunacy, recent polling shows that 62% to 79% of Americans believe we’re headed in the wrong direction. That offers hope that this downward spiral might somehow be restrained or reversed. Perhaps the 2022 and 2024 elections will be the harbinger of a much-needed course correction.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
‘No’ vote prudent
Something is disconcerting about the June 14 annexation vote by the Eau Claire City Council. The vote presented is through no fault of their own. I also don’t fault a property owner for wanting to develop. What is disturbing is the atypical nature of the proposition and the disregard of recommendations against it.
• If a developer plans for a dense development and County Planning & Development recommends against it three times, with it later rejected by the board (23-5 vote), and
• if the county can vote against the project and yet somehow still lose property in the sole interest of a developer to cut through the center of a beloved county park, and
• if the Wisconsin Department of Administration has also recommended against the annexation and concluded it is not in the public interest, and
• if the shockingly gerrymandered map strongly suggests they struggled to meet annexation requirements, and
• if hundreds of local friends of Lowes Creek Park have petitioned against it, and
• if the nearest snow and fire service providers are the town and not the city with the nearest city street two miles away, and
• when it is clear to any independent thinker that the tax money from this developed property should go to the local town serving them, and
• if the City Council doesn’t represent and wasn’t elected by the local people that have tried their best to stop the development, and
• if, as you learn about these things, your gut tells you something is amiss about this process,
• then your sensibilities are probably right, and you should encourage your City Council members to avoid bad precedents and trust the recommendations of the state, county and local neighbors and vote “no” on the annexation.
Evan Berglund
Eau Claire