City Council on wrong side of chicken issue
The Eau Claire City Council set a bad precedent by approving the chicken license at its meeting on June 9. The applicant had been raising chickens in the city without a license. She is in the process of complying with city and health department regulations. But in the meantime, she doesn’t have a license and the chickens are still there.
The applicant hasn’t conformed to the law for chicken keeping, e.g., having a license before acquiring the chickens. The neighbors don’t approve of having chickens in proximity to their properties. So, by what criteria did the council make its decision?
Even with the council action, the license won’t be issued until regulations have been met. How long will this take? What if they aren’t met? Will the chickens be removed? Will it be left to the health department to deal with the situation?
Don’t ask permission; do what you want then ask forgiveness. Not the way to run a city.
Kathleen Mitchell
Eau Claire
Precautions against virus not oppressive
Please tell me why the dominant religion in our country has been unable to mobilize more effectively against the COVID-19 virus. Yes, Christianity has espoused, no built, its moral and ethical force in the world as a “love your neighbor” theology.
Most of us have bought into this ideology as a rule for our lives. And it is a sound theology not only for Christians. In fact, the Talmud, the Qu’ran and other great religions have taught the same message.
Now we have a great pandemic. We are a community of people who share common values. But do we? When we see people, our neighbors, defying the best advice for protecting each other, how can this be? We call ourselves Christian, but are we?
When people flaunt the recommendation of the professional public health experts, and do it their way, how can this be a real and honest expression of our Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, etc., faiths?
There are only a few simple rules for controlling the spread of the virus now. Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands — these are not oppressive. If you consider yourself a responsible person or have a connection with a theological faith — if you are your brother’s keeper — then do the right thing, be true to who you say you are. Follow the rules of love for others and be a real neighbor.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith
Saints quarterback has right to his opinion
I have always loved quarterback Drew Brees, especially after his New Orleans Saints defeated Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship game.
Brees, in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, stated his opinion on respecting our country and the American flag (tinyurl.com/y746vqvn). If you haven’t already seen it, take a minute to watch the interview. His comments were very heartfelt and sincere. Offensive? Seriously?
Brees has faced severe criticism from teammates, other athletes and the sports media and has subsequently apologized. Why? I’m sure most Americans would agree with his sentiments. Agree or disagree, doesn’t the man have a right to express his opinion?
Dave Roholt
Eau Claire
Vaping, smoking of utmost concern today
During these challenging times, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and Wisconsin Wins would like to say thank you to the retailers of Eau Claire County. We know that during this challenging time of COVID-19, retailers are under more stress. Tobacco retailers and employees who check IDs of their customers are faced with unique physical distancing challenges that can affect not only their business and income, but their mental, spiritual and physical health.
COVID-19 and vaping/smoking cigarettes can be damaging to lung health. Youth are experiencing stress with changes in routine and separation from friends and it is more important than ever for them to not turn to tobacco as an unhealthy coping skill. Retailers are one of the most important lines of defense in keeping tobacco out of the hands of youth.
Thank you, retailers, for keeping yourself and others safe. Together, we can prevent the tobacco industry from making lifelong customers out of Eau Claire County youth.
Bruce King
Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention chair
Protesters should practice social distancing
Many of us have time on our hands during this pandemic. Five thoughts crossed my mind that I submit for your perusal.
No. 1: The same folks heading the wrong way down the marked grocery aisle probably drove their car to the store.
No. 2: The Packers should have an advantage in a season where COVID-19 is still a factor. The defense has practiced social distancing for over a decade.
No. 3: Speaking of social distancing: The media was outraged when kids were on the beach at spring break and protesters in Michigan who met at the state capitol didn’t social distance, but when thousands of protesters hit the streets of L.A., D.C., Minneapolis and Portland, hardly a word is mentioned about it.
No. 4: The downside to warmer weather is that more tattoos are visible.
No. 5: When Minneapolis dismantles its police department, residents who have a problem with a burglary or rape in their household should call Jussie Smollett.
Mick Conroy
Eau Claire
Trump’s lack of religion on display recently
This is quick and simple. I challenge President Donald Trump to find 2 Corinthians in the Bible. When he was a candidate he quoted from it. Anyone who has spent even a year or two in church would have heard Second Corinthians (Corinthians II) quoted from the New Testament.
Trump’s raising his hand with the Bible to tout his religiosity is blasphemous. Pure and simple.
Carter Smith
Eau Claire