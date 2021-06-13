Conservative voices kept quiet
“There are only two forces that can carry light to all the corners of the globe ... the sun in the heavens and The Associated Press down here.” So said Mark Twain. That may have been true in the 1800s, but the AP has slowly evolved into a very proud member of the “Mainstream Media Cartel” (MMC).
Current AP collaborators are such Democratic Party narrative gatekeepers as NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, Washington Post, New York Times and a smattering of mags like Time. And let’s not forget Twitter, Facebook, Google and the other denizens of the social media swamp now dedicated to curtailing or canceling conservative free speech.
Can you name just one conservative voice that can be heard or seen on a daily basis anywhere among the broadcast members of the MMC? I’ll save you the research time, none.
We are clearly living in a time when traditional journalism has been largely abandoned in favor of hyper-partisanship and the enthusiastic embrace of the Democratic Party’s so-called “progressive” agenda.
In stark contrast, there is one media outlet that claims to be “fair, balanced and unafraid.” It’s called Fox News. The MMC has an unbridled hatred of this news organization because they have the gall to actually allow some conservative voices on a daily basis. Typical of the vitriol from the corrupt MMC is Jim Acosta of CNN who refers to Fox News as a “bull(expletive) factory.”
By my count, there are about 25 conservative anchors or contributors and at least 20 Democrats and assorted Trump-hating RINOs that can be heard and seen on Fox News regularly; a kind of ideological balance seldom attempted anymore in this country. No wonder the MMC and Democrats despise them.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Teachers’ efforts applauded
In 1969, Joni Mitchell composed and sang the lyric, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
As I think back on this past year, that lyric comes to mind. There were many heroes over the past year, but as a retired educator, I was amazed with the efforts of our public schools across the state, and where I live in Hudson. Schools were never gone: they adapted. Educators adjusted quickly, sometimes literally overnight, to the challenges of COVID-19 and continued to support children and families.
It became clear that Wisconsin’s public schools are essential to not only children’s education, but also to the health of our communities. Having spent over 20 years working in education, both in and out of the classroom, I know how defining and important in-person education can be, so I’m thankful to President Joe Biden for getting this pandemic under control. The federal funding granted to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan — which passed no thanks to a single Republican in Congress — is making it possible for our students to safely return to in-person learning, participate in extracurricular activities, and even go to school dances.
Now it’s time for our local representatives to support us as well, instead of playing partisan games with the federal funding we’ve received. We have to make certain that our schools have the resources to continue to create safe, high-quality learning opportunities for children — that starts with Wisconsin legislators approving Gov. Tony Evers’ budget to invest more in our teachers and students.
Paul Hambleton
Hudson