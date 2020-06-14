‘Defund’ movement step in wrong direction
Is it not time to stop the insanity?
The extensive reporting of a single incident in Minneapolis being used to whip up hate and violence is nothing less than criminal. One disturbing incident does not equal nationwide racism or nationwide police brutality. For the emotional hype perpetrated primarily by groups whose names have nothing to do with their true purpose, to be allowed to spill over into and contaminate peaceful cities and communities nationwide, including Eau Claire, is a rotten shame.
No matter how you feel about what happened in Minneapolis, it was an isolated situation and not one that justifies in any way shape or form the wild riots and response of hate and destruction and more senseless loss of life we have witnessed or the generalization of all police officers, and whole police departments, as being racist.
Unfortunately, the latest ridiculous off the wall suggestion in the wake of all the hype is that the City Council of Eau Claire defund our police department.
Never mind that these dedicated men and women put their lives on the line every day to protect us and keep the peace. And never mind they are at the ready to respond in all kinds of challenging situations, nor have given any reason to consider them as racist or abusive.
The threat of weakening our strong police protection by such a move is real and deserves your contacting the City Council to express your concern.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
We must separate the tale from
the tail
When legitimate protests occur in America, criminals will take advantage. They’ll mingle among the crowd, wait until confusion reigns, then strike. It’s because there are always two groups at protest rallies: the Americans who come to speak truth to power followed by thugs who come to steal and destroy. We must always expect both: the tale and then the tail.
The tale is the reason for the protest; the story which needs to be told. The tail is the underbelly of society. When protests occur, we must learn to separate the people who are peacefully honoring their First Amendment rights, so that they may shine a light on a grievous wrong, from those who will sneak in only to do harm.
They are two distinctly different groups and demand two radically different approaches from the authorities. Not the singular marching cadence of a lethal military force led by some would-be storm troopers as envisioned by President Donald Trump and many of his followers.
The president of the United States wants us to lump both the tale and the tail together; in fact, he needs us to. For this allows him to act in the only way he seems capable, one that allows him to feel in control, to be the alpha male. He’s in over his head when it comes to compassion and understanding.
So he calls all protesters thugs, scum who need to be dominated. Thus the crowd of peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park had to be chased by a tear gas lobbing cavalry when the president felt like taking an evening stroll with a Bible for his photo op. He and his followers are only comfortable when they can label any and all who feel a need to speak out against wrongs in America as terrorists.
George Faunce
Altoona