Combating costs
News media keep saying that inflation is the worst in 40 years, but they don’t remind us what it was like 40 years ago.
Ronald Reagan was president and got re-elected during that inflation. There are laments at the increasing home mortgage rates, recently around 5%. In 1985, we had to pay 12% for a home mortgage. One pundit recently complained that consumer spending is adding to inflation. The Fed does not encourage saving, with CDs earning about 1.5% and a money market account 0.7%. In the 1980s, as the Fed increased the prime rate, they encouraged people to save. We bought a CD that earned 8%.
The news media obsess about gas prices but don’t compare past prices, adjusted for inflation. When I drive 60 mph on I-94, almost every vehicle passes me at 70 or 75, so I guess they can afford the cost, because every mile one drives above 55 mph decreases fuel efficiency. A report on CBS ended with the advice not to buy premium gas unless the vehicle requires it. Why not drive less (polluting less), slow down, trade in your gas-guzzling SUV or four-door pickup for an electric or a subcompact (my Honda Fit gets up to 45 mpg) and, when feasible, ride a bike or walk?
William Laine
Menomonie
Prudent efforts
Recently, a handful of townships in Polk and Burnett counties have banded together to develop ordinances that protect their communities from the impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
The big ag lobby and their elite Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce allies have responded by throwing a fit. They have called these ordinances illegal, have threatened legal action and have poured money into local elections.
What is so alarming about Wisconsin townships setting standards for the operation of industrial-scale facilities in their municipalities? It is only alarming if you care only about the uninhibited growth, consolidation and industrialization of agriculture, with no concern for local water and air quality, or community health. WMC involvement shows that this is about industry preventing local control, not about family farms.
A proper democratic government bases its laws on protecting inherent rights, with the highest levels of government setting the baseline standards, and local units of government raising that standard if and when it is appropriate for their communities. Given the environmental and public health threats posed by CAFOs, these ordinances are an entirely appropriate and legal way for municipalities or counties to protect the basic health, safety and welfare of their communities.
These ordinances should be allowed to stand, without moneyed interests interfering in local governance. Furthermore, any municipality or county that is truly concerned with the health and welfare of local citizens should seriously consider following in their footsteps. Do we believe in local control in this democracy or not?
Forest Jahnke
Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network