Some groups treated as being 'expendable'
Businesses are reopening and people are crowding into bars, restaurants and stores, many without taking even minimal precautions to protect the health and well-being of others. Financial support for small businesses and the unemployed is expiring soon. Conservative and libertarian voices are calling for people to return to work despite workplace infection rates.
Epidemiologists and public health officers know that the virus causing COVID-19 is still circulating and is still dangerous. We need to take precautions like masks, hand washing and maintaining a safe physical distance from others at work and other places. But we don’t appear to be listening to the voices of those experts.
Why? If we aren’t contemptuous and dismissive of doctors and scientists, why are we treating precautions that help limit the spread of a dangerous virus so cavalierly?
Here’s what it looks like to me. At least one of the members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court appears to believe the virus isn’t a problem for “regular” people. Given the silence of many conservatives in the face of an obviously racist observation, it seems clear that many people in Wisconsin believe that, because the virus is primarily harming people of color and immigrants, the economy has a higher priority than protecting working people in factories and slaughterhouses from a virus - people who don’t matter as much as white people; workers whom we consider expendable.
This is no surprise. Our country’s prosperity is built on the wealth and work of expendable people, on indigenous nations whose land was stolen by white immigrants and on enslaved people brought here from Africa. The truth is we have always relied on people we consider expendable, because the ones at the top are the only ones that matter. Why should it be any different now?
David Behling
Chippewa Falls
History, sacrifice mark Memorial Day event
The “assisted living” day began with a resident, a retired United States Navy captain, distributing veteran-created poppies to each of nearly 100 residents.
Our floor had six former service people out of a dozen residents, most of whom were wives of veterans. The activities director had created a “contest” between units in the residence to create a “float” for the Memorial Day parade.
On the day of the parade down the hallway, an electric scooter led the caravan of “floats” on trundles pulled by assistants. Taped marching music and a baton twirler brought the parade to life. A moving ceremony embracing a prayer for all veterans, the singing of “Proud to be an American” by a talented staff and the poem “In Flanders Field” ended the ceremony. Residents lined the hallway and veterans received an American flag pin. The miniature float creations by each unit were marvels of imagination and the best one was to be voted on by all residents in the forthcoming week.
In these days of our isolation from the larger community knowing the greater risk for our elderly population for coronavirus illness, this Memorial Day observance was a way of sharing our history and the sacrifice of many. This day demonstrated the courage and creativity that continues in the lives of our residents assisted by a talented staff.
Peter Whitis
Altoona