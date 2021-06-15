Kindness an answer for key problem
There has been much discussion and conjecture about the problem of bringing workers back to the service industry. Various opinions and positions taken by an assortment of politicians, pundits and associations have attributed it to the extra $300 for unemployment, job search requirements, minimum wage rates, immigration policy, day care considerations and COVID fears.
I have not heard mention of the factor most often mentioned by my friends and relatives who have left, or are considering leaving, service professions. These are people who have devoted years of education and experience to hone their skills as service providers. The factor most often identified is that the people they serve are getting increasingly nasty. One very unfortunate wish one shared was just to be treated like a human being.
We all have bad days but we need to avoid taking it out on service providers. The person in the trenches does not make the organizational decisions but unfortunately gets to take all the backlash.
Fortunately this problem is very easy to fix. The solution does not require any legislation, cost any money or put anyone’s health at risk. Just be nice and appreciative to service providers. Some will still avoid service professions due to other considerations, but we don’t have to lose the assistance of some of our best people due to the lack of simple kindness.
Paul La Liberte
Eau Claire
Abortion issue should be discussed
On June 16-18, the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) is meeting. Among the issues to be discussed is Holy Communion to pro-abortion public servants.
A list of 68 cardinals, archbishops and bishops have been revealed who do not wish to discuss this problem. They, of all people, have to know that their behavior goes against the teachings of the church originating back to the church’s origin when Jesus named Peter as leader of His church.
St. Paul spoke of what actions are needed in the event of public and grave sin. The process is not complicated. To suggest refusal to even discuss the situation is unthinkable. What mission on Earth do they have? Prayers for all.
Barbara Sippy
Bloomer
Difficult to ignore climate changes
I read a recent editorial titled “Eau Claire’s hot streak continues” with some agreement and some concern.
By all means, we need to be vigilant about our fellow humans and our animals that need extra care during this hot weather. My concern lies in the apparent absence of any mention of the root cause of the heat, drought and extreme weather events of the past 10-20 years. While any one hot or cold spell cannot be attributed to changes in our climate, the overall trend is not anything to be ignored.
We may think today “it’s out West” so we don’t have to worry, but we have experienced shorter and warmer winters, and extreme rainfall events in the Midwest. So, yes, “we’re not going to go overboard on this.”
But we do need a straightforward, systematic approach to the warming of the planet. Not hysteria. Not callous disregard for suffering in other places. Sensible planning. Pricing carbon does just that and stimulates the economy in a positive direction.
Tell Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Ron Kind or Tom Tiffany that you want them to support a carbon-pricing bill like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that returns the money to families as a cash rebate. Cash in our pockets to offset rising prices. New jobs to improve energy conservation and build sound infrastructure to prepare for the future.
A healthy future for our land, people and animals; this is what we all want.
Sue Suechting
Elk Mound