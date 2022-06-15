I am a strong supporter of labor, aka the working class. Do I speak for all of us? Of course not.
I am steamed about the inflation plaguing our country and this includes the rising price of gas. I’m sure the oil companies and their CEOs are enjoying their ill-gotten gains.
At the same time, I’m upset about what I’ve witnessed from the Jan. 6 hearings. Those people who participated and/or planned the Jan. 6 riot belong in jail. Don’t count on any of them to curb the inflation or the price of gas.
All they care about is themselves.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
‘Dereliction of duty’ evident Jan. 6
Beyond any shadow of a doubt the House select committee on the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection has clearly documented that the president of the United States and commander-in-chief Donald Trump by his inaction demonstrated dereliction of duty and in so doing encourage those who wanted to overthrow the government.
Further, the evidence points to his active conspiratorial behavior in violation of law to retain the office of the presidency in spite of losing the general election. The thought of him running for an office that he ran away from on Jan. 6 is reprehensible. The Republican Party should not allow him to be their candidate in 2024 and, if for some illogical reason he is that candidate, he will be defeated by far more votes than he was in the last election.
When it comes to American politics, voters may not be as educated as they should be. But they are not as stupid as Trump thinks they are.