Protecting voting rights must be a priority
The 2020 election will determine the future direction of our country. Congress needs to act now to ensure all Americans have a voice in determining that future. The right of every eligible American citizen to vote safely and without barriers is at the heart of our democracy.
State and county election officials from both parties nationwide have expressed they need help in order to hold November elections under pandemic conditions. For this to happen, at least $4 billion for elections needs to be allotted in the next federal stimulus package.
These funds are needed to:
1. Increase capacity for voting by mail. To protect public health, every American must have the option to vote by mail. This requires an upgrade of voting systems to provide and process tens of millions of additional mail ballots nationwide.
2. Maintain safe and sanitized in-person voting. Mail voting is necessary but cannot fully replace in-person voting. Polling places will need more staff, expanded early voting days and hours, and sanitation supplies.
3. Expand online registration. Bolster systems in place to accommodate a surge and provide sufficient access to the system. States without online registration need to set up systems or take other measures to ensure their registration rolls are inclusive and up to date.
In addition, it’s crucial that our elections be secured from intervention by Russia or any foreign power. Having paper backup of electronic voting is essential.
Our United States congressional leaders - Sen. Mitch McConnell, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Kevin McCarthy - need to hear this message. A petition to these leaders and more information is at brennancenter.org.
Also, contacting Wisconsin legislators, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (202-224-5653) and Sen. Ron Johnson (202-224-5323), with ideas concerning safe and accessible voting opportunities is important.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
Precaution just too much for us to endure
As a tall, comely and rather large-footed white male hailing from Eau Claire, I realize it could seem ignorant if I should not venture an opinion on the carnage occurring for the neighbors to our west. It’s too easy to minimize murder while decrying property damage and likely tax increases. Nah, while I am sure “those Minnesotans” have it tough, I doubt they are forced to subjugate their rights and wear a mask like us folks.
I mean, this is America. it’s a disgrace that I can drive my car financed through inheritances of my land-owning forefathers to Menards only to be turned away for not wearing an ineffective mask. Imagine the feeling of walking down the street and having people suspiciously look at you just because of a physical attribute like donning a mask. At no time in our history have businesses been able to overtly discriminate not by who you are, but by how your face looks. It needs to end.
I get that murder at the hands of the government and subsequent lack of justice could seem unfortunate, but that is nothing compared to the injustice perpetuated by Gov. Tony Evers. Cripes. At least allow for bluegrass festivals. Stop following President Donald Trump’s CDC guidelines and allow us to exercise our rights.
Who can blame those Minnesotans for raging. Four Super Bowl losses and you have Kirk Cousins as your QB. Persecution in housing, employment, legal system and really everyday life is nothing compared to the infringement of having to arbitrarily wear a mask. We need to utilize our Second Amendment as, lord knows, coups won’t succeed with just the pen.
Scott Caliebe
Eau Claire