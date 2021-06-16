Climate concerns need addressing
The recent editorial entitled “Eau Claire’s hot streak continues” left unspoken a significant influence on our weather — climate change. Yes, we’ve had heat waves and dry spells before and we will have them again. But it’s important to understand that climate change is loading the dice in favor of the extremes — extreme heat waves and cold spells, torrential rains, and prolonged drought.
How are we loading the dice? By continuing to pour heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, largely from our use of fossil fuels. In just a couple hundred years we have managed to create atmospheric conditions that human beings have never known, ones not seen in over four million years. In essence, we’ve made ourselves guinea pigs in a very risky experiment.
To reduce the risk of future climate disasters we must rapidly cut our greenhouse gas emissions. The most efficient, cost-effective way to do that is to put a price on carbon, something almost all developed economies have already done. But the USA has not; we are lagging among our peers.
However, some of our legislators have been working hard to change that by introducing carbon pricing bills.
One of those bills, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), would put a gradually increasing price on carbon and return the money to each of us in a monthly check. The benefits? A path to net zero by 2050, affordable clean energy, money in our pockets, and millions of lives saved.
Unfortunately, Rep. Ron Kind is not among the 59 cosponsors of this bill and needs some encouragement from us. Call or write him today to urge him to become a cosponsor of H.R. 2307.
Patty Scott
Eau Claire
Issues abound on the U.S. border
In early March, President Joe Biden said he would deal with the border problem, nothing happened.
On March 14, he asked the vice president to deal with the situation. A couple weeks later, she appeared to wash her hands of the crisis. We learned that something may be done by mid-June. The emergency is now.
Some concerns are:
1. Thousands of migrants, some infected with COVID-19, have dispersed to most states.
2. In many states, drug overdosing is 10 times greater than before the president opened the southern border.
3. The cartels and gangs have control of the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has all it can do to handle processing the migrants.
4. Land owners, villages and cities have seen a precipitous rise in crime. Those living in the country are concerned for their families. Their property is often damaged and they fear for their lives.
5. Many cities, Houston for example, do not have the facilities, finances or teachers to deal with the huge influx of students.
6. A majority of the national media do not appear to give appropriate coverage to this calamity. By not reporting properly, the border situation is indirectly exacerbated.
I recently returned from a two month-plus visit to south Texas. I am very concerned for my family and all those who live in south Texas.
John Drost
Eau Claire