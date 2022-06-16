Pharaoh, Moses provide example
I was wondering recently how my bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse could have made such an insane decision to place Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill (accused by “The Pillar” of using the hookup app Grindr) into a parish. All that I could think was that my bishop must be “out of his mind.” A good bishop protects; is transparent.
Then something came to me in regard to Pharaoh and Moses. Even though the consequences became more and more dire for Pharaoh and his people when he didn’t let Moses and his people go to worship, Pharaoh just kept on doubling down. He had so many chances to turn around in his decisions. He didn’t.
Likewise, during my bishop’s involvement with Father James Altman, he had many chances to do the right thing. He didn’t. The more he kept on his insane path, the more Altman became known — which in the end could have been God’s good that He brought out of the persecution of Altman — even though it brought so much pain to so many faithful Catholics.
The point in all of this is, the more we entrench ourselves in very bad decisions — whether because of human respect/fear/pride, the less intelligent we become — to the point that we make decisions that to others seem quite insane. Sin affects the intellect.
For me, I now think that a portion of our Catholic leaders are out of their minds. They have lost all sense of what it means to be Catholic. They are only company men. Most priests have no right to criticize Altman, as they have never had the courage to do as he did. The rest is up to God’s judgment.
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
Monopolies’ impact needs limits
We are not suffering because government is too powerful, but by it being too weak. It is big business that has gotten way too powerful.
Take the four companies that make up 90% of the baby formula market and one company, Abbott, that makes up 43%. It was Abbott that contaminated the formula and the FDA helped close them down, which caused the shortage. It takes time to reopen. If we had more smaller companies, this could have been avoided.
The formula is just one example of a business being too big. We all remember “too big to fail.” Now, we are looking at inflation and wondering about the possibilities of price fixing. We have four meat processing companies that control 70% of the market. Oil and the tech companies are just two examples and there are many more companies making record profits during this period of inflation. Which brings us to the power of monopolies.
Huge monopolies are pushing out small businesses, and we are being exploited as consumers and workers. Money in politics allows them to dictate how “our” representatives consistently vote in their favor and not ours.
The American people have been duped into thinking businessmen are their protectors against government. That is quite a change from the past when the people, successfully, used the government to protect by passing laws to limit the power of large corporations. They fought like the devil to limit the power of railroads and power companies.
Today, as an example, profit taking in the health care sector by monopolies is hurting Americans. Our weakened government cannot stand up to them nor defend us as long as there is so much money in politics, and we keep electing rich businessmen who are all about not putting any limits on profits.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Medicare changes are unwelcome
Those of us relying on Medicare and Social Security have two major problems in the works. First, President Joe Biden has OK’d a significant rise in the Medicare premium, which means more money will be deleted from Social Security checks.
Secondly, the previous president began direct contracting of Medicare. That means Medicare will give money to private equity firms and insurance companies to administer Medicare. That is problematic because the company can manipulate records to say people are sicker than they are and Medicare will give them more money. This is a privatization scheme. Privatization will result in less service for those on Medicare, increased costs for taxpayers and the elderly, and less accountability. The increased costs and less service are necessary so that the private company can earn up to a 40% profit from the money given to them by Medicare. That is money that will not go for medical costs of those on Medicare.
Direct contracting also stifles the ability to choose a doctor. Biden also OK’d this program initiated by former President Donald Trump by simply changing its name. Currently, companies with no experience in health care are being sought to administer the Medicare funds.
All of those on Medicare are going to lose money and rights under direct contracting (REACH).
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
‘Evil’ to blame for recent violence
After two of the more recent mass shootings, Buffalo, New York, officials acknowledged “this was pure evil.”
The Uvalde, Texas, massacre was characterized as “an unspeakable act of evil.” The evil is not in the gun. It is in the soul of the shooter. If a person has no moral compass to guide their soul, acts of evil will continue to happen no matter what type of weapon is in the hand of a person. Or, no matter how much legislation is drafted and put into effect.
Officials also ask for prayers to be offered for the victims, families and communities. I totally agree with this request. Prayers are the only way to defeat evil in the spiritual battle that our nation faces every day.
Many years ago I listened to a minister warning against taking prayer and belief in God out of the fabric of society. He stated, “If we are told that we come from nowhere, we are going nowhere, and accountable to no one, we will destroy ourselves.” We are being destroyed one mass shooting at a time and allowing evil to win.
Please pause in prayer every day and pray for victory in this spiritual battle until evil is defeated. II Chronicles 7:14 says it best: “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.” Amen.
Dennis Roth
Cadott