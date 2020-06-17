Trump administration squanders opportunity
Message from President Donald Trump: “Next year, we’re going to have one of the best years we’ve ever had. We created the best economy in the history of the world. We were blowing away China, we were blowing away everyone. Those jobs will all be back and be back very soon. People are ready to go.”
I find this all rather hard to take. First of all Trump and company didn’t create his economy. The economy he likes to take credit for had its foundation laid by President Barack Obama.
Enter the GOP and Trump. Deficits every year coupled up with that disastrous tax cut obviously stimulated an already solid economy but sadly many didn’t get the benefits. What an opportunity that was squandered.
During those “good times,” the minimum wage could have been raised, public option should have been installed, corporate welfare should have been eliminated. Sadly none of this happened.
The GOP led by Mitch McConnell was more concerned about packing the federal judiciary. Recall all the bills passed by the House (300-plus) which never reached the Senate floor. Then Mitch had the audacity to label the Democrats as “do nothing.”
The virus has revealed some glaring weaknesses in Trump’s economy. The bottom 90% actually live a precarious existence. Farmers, small business owners, service workers, hotel staff, shop keepers, farm workers, bus drivers, etc., fall through the cracks. Now we see a real threat. Can’t pay the rent, loss of private health insurance, loss of house and business and on and on.
Yeah, “best economy.” Lots of corrections to be made, but don’t expect the GOP to do it.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Police, citizens both deserve our respect
I believe in protesting, but not looting or vandalism or assault.
I don’t think police brutality is OK. I am sad about anyone hurt or killed by anyone, especially law officers. But most of our policemen are good people.
I have been stopped a few times (heavy foot) and got a ticket most of the time; one I deserved. I was treated with respect.
The police also deserve respect. They are out there doing a dangerous job. No one protests when they are killed.
It’s sad, but people kill people every day.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi