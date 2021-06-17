A letter to Aaron Rodgers
Dear Aaron:
I want to thank you for the thrills and excitement you have provided to Packers fans over the past 13 years. Following Brett Favre’s success had to be an enormously difficult thing to do, but you have handled it extremely well. I have followed your career as I have done with all the Green Bay players since 1955. I thought you had three years left.
That thought disappeared on June 8. When you withheld your services on that date, you violated the terms of your contract with the Packers. That is inexcusable and illegal. Now you are embroiled in a sit-down strike against the Packers, their general manager, their coach and your teammates. I guess you’ve forgotten that you are still under contract. I guess you’ve forgotten that the Green Bay Packers have enabled you to earn over $244 million. I guess you’ve forgotten that while you accuse the team of forgetting about the people, that is exactly what you have done. You are a spoiled child who wants everything his way. I guess you’ve forgotten that playing in the NFL is a privilege that is only available to less than 1% of this nation’s population.
Well, Aaron, I guess I’ve just forgotten about you. While that won’t make any difference to you, I’m betting that there are a lot more people like me who hope that the Packers let you sit for the next three years. Enjoy those mandatory fines. Let’s see if Denver or San Francisco still want your services in 2024 when you are 40 years old with nothing to show for the last three years.
Good bye. You deserve a lot less.
Bill Hart
Eau Claire
Voting can be a challenge
As someone living with cerebral palsy in a very rural part of Wisconsin, I share the concerns of the disability community statewide about a set of bills going through the Legislature that would make it especially hard for people like me to vote.
I do not drive, and my polling place is not close enough for me to access without arranging for a driver, which presents its own unique challenges. For those reasons, absentee voting makes the most sense for me. Depending on the postal service has been questionable in recent elections. I need to know my ballot will be delivered, and for me, asking a trusted friend or support staff to deliver it is the most reliable option.
The set of bills lawmakers are considering would make my limited options even harder. The support staff that I rely on daily fluctuates because of the high turnover and relatively low pay. If I need to rely on someone to deliver my ballot on my behalf, I want to have the flexibility to pick the most trustworthy and dependable individual. If needed, I could designate this person in writing ahead of time. If that extra step is required, it should be easy and straightforward to update that information, as necessary.
Lawmakers should be working with us to remove the voting barriers we already have, not make it even harder for people like me to vote. We will build the best version of democracy only if everyone is able to participate.
Andy Thain
Thorp
Assessing worker shortage
In the June 15 issue of the Leader-Telegram, reporter Eric Lindquist offered both the views of employers as well as political voices from both sides of the aisle. Bravo.
What he failed to do, however, was to provide some figures to illustrate the fallacy of both the politicians and employers blaming the relative scarcity of workers on the current federal unemployment payment of $300 per week, which they claim is depriving the labor market of available and willing workers.
The weekly $300 benefit offers workers who accept it an effective wage of $7.50 per hour ... half of what is proposed as a federal minimum wage. The wage of $7.50 per hour provides employees a gross annual wage of a measly $15,600 if they work a 40-hour week for every week in the year.
Employers from the Leader-Telegram story such as the two restaurateurs from the Menomonie area seem to be unable or unwilling to afford a living wage for their employees and prefer to gripe about how the federal unemployment payment prevents them from staffing their businesses with workers willing to settle for wages substantially lower than the proposed minimum wage.
The article would have carried a bigger punch had it provided the clear financial implications of what politicians such as Tom Tiffany, Derrick Van Orden, Rob Summerfield and Jesse James, and employers like the two from Menomonie, are calling for ... a labor market forced to be, or willing to be, exploited.
Joseph Kerr
Menomonie
Letter-writer’s piece lauded
In regard to the June 11-13 copy of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and its Voice of the People on Page 9A titled “Reminder of the past sparks memories,” I really enjoyed this article. It was a refreshing change of pace in lieu of the usual bickering and complaining.
Good job.
Donna Gavin
Eau Claire
Action on climate critical
The baby boom generation was idealistic. We were part of a move to clean up our air and water in the 1970s. We experienced the Vietnam war and swore to learn from it. We waited in gas lines and understood perils of spiraling energy consumption. We watched with pride as the limits of technology allowed a stroll on the moon. We unselfish, idealistic school kids of that era would surely have the courage and make sacrifices to address future challenges.
Sadly, we learned burning fossil fuels results in carbon dioxide accumulation in the atmosphere and warming of the planet, and we did little. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently issued a stunning report. Carbon dioxide levels continued rising in 2020, in spite of the pandemic, to the highest level in 3.6 million years, a period when the planet was warmer and sea level was 66 feet higher.
The June 8 Leader-Telegram “Our View” editorial discussed the unprecedented hot streak in the Chippewa Valley. It also mentioned we are not as bad off as the drought stricken and overheated western U.S. So the article stated it was “not going to go overboard” on the subject. No, sea level won’t rise 66 feet this century but is rising steadily, and many types of disastrous climate events are happening year after year and correlate with the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.
On climate initiatives, our legislative bodies debate oil pipelines, drilling leases and fossil fuels for energy independence. The pace of emission increases is far exceeding action that will result in reductions. Why can’t enthusiasm for renewable energy become equivalent to placing a man on the moon? Multiple generations, Republicans and Democrats should stay “on board” to fashion a moon shot to beat climate change.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire