‘Diz’ Kronenberg was one of area’s ‘greats’
Thank you to Eric Lindquist for his excellent article on “Diz” Kronenberg. He was a true role model for me over the years. A renaissance man, Diz was a war hero, authored multiple books, an exceptional athlete, fine teacher, coach, manager and great guy.
When our children were young Diz and Marjorie had a number of Christmas parties for them at their house. They were always the perfect hosts, going way above and beyond for our family.
I played Diz a number of times in racquetball over the years, and he was an excellent player even into his later years. I doubt if I have ever played a more competitive individual. However, as soon as the game was over he was always the nicest and most complimentary person.
I remember one “Y’ tournament where he threw out his back and was in great pain playing doubles with Dave Lien. Diz told Dave to prop him up in the corner and he could win it on his own. Dave forfeited. He knew Diz was so competitive he would not stay in the corner.
As we saw Diz out at various locations he was always truly happy to see you and we were delighted to see him. The last time I was at his place we reminisced about various athletes and situations. He maintained a great memory of the details of individuals and moments.
Being an Eau Claire resident, I enjoyed his books both for the interesting stories and in gaining knowledge about locals and their contributions to the war and community. War hero, great teacher, coach, super athlete, author, wonderful husband and terrific friend to so many. Any one of these would make for a fantastic life. This area has lost one of the “greats.”
David Rowe
Altoona
What if ..
When it comes to attempting to remedy the many ills that we face as a nation regarding discrimination, racism and inequality, a couple things come to mind.
First and foremost, if one truly believes that we are all children of God, created in his image and equals in his sight, this would go a long way toward having a health framework from which to draw upon when dealing with and healing so many of life’s social ills.
I served in Vietnam in 1968 and, believe me, we all knew beyond a reasonable doubt that should any of us get in harm’s way, others would have our back. This was comforting. We didn’t care if they were black or brown or purple. Why not apply this teaching to the challenge of assisting those being discriminated against? What if when we saw a person of a different race finding it difficult to get a job, get an education, get a bank loan, feeling discriminated against by law enforcement, needed help with family and maybe counseling, as equal to us? Wouldn’t it be great if we knew that someone had our back and thus we all became part of the solution rather than part of the problem?
No one said it would be easy, but if we all get behind such an effort, look out. We can win this “war” too and wake up to a new era and America will once again be a “shining light to the world.”
Lynn Buckley
Eau Claire