Educators, promote anti-racism
My family and I joined the Eau Claire community in November and have found our new neighbors friendly and welcoming.
As the parents of a future Eau Claire school district student, we are anxious for our son to be taught a comprehensive anti-racist curriculum that appropriately honors the resilience and cultural production of black, indigenous and other people of color, identifies the oppressive policies that have contributed to inequity between racial groups in the United States and that emphasizes gender justice.
I was disturbed by the accounts young black activists at recent public rallies shared of racist abuse by neighbors, classmates and even teachers. I want my son’s future classmates of color to have a better experience, and I want my son to develop an anti-racist awareness of policies, people and environment. I hope that other parents, teachers, Eau Claire school alumni and members of the community share my view and that we can request the development of effective anti-racist curriculum in our schools.
This is not to dismiss the tremendous demands placed on teachers, which have only increased in light of the recent crisis. If teachers are asked to craft new curriculum, they deserve all of the material support and resources that can be mustered in the effort, including patience. The burden should fall on all of us, not just the teachers who will do the important work.
Rebecca Pollak
Eau Claire
Police force needed
A person only needs to look at the Eau Claire monthly crime report for May, then ask yourself the question: Do you really want to live in a community without a police force?
Three-hundred and 22 crimes in one month.
Examination of a community’s policing structure is certainly welcome with recommended improvements. But any efforts to dismantle police departments is shortsighted and impulsive.
Thanks to the officers and firefighters and paramedics who keep us safe.
Throw the bad apples out and keep making the apple pie.
Vince Pernsteiner
Chippewa Falls
Group’s needs ignored
Unemployment numbers began to skyrocket this spring because of the Wuhan virus. State and federal officials, legislators and governors predictably rushed into action to appear empathetic and responsive to the needs of their constituents.
The feds concocted a scheme (CARES ACT) to disincentivize workers from returning to work by providing a $600 per week add-on benefit to those who already qualify for the typical unemployment compensation state programs. For example, if a worker was receiving $350 per week of unemployment benefits based on their work history and wages, they’d suddenly receive $950 per week. After a short ride on this gravy train, it’s no wonder some are now reluctant to go back to their jobs when called.
But what has happened to the disabled workers here in Wisconsin who were laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic? Federal law allows the permanently disabled receiving Social Security Disability Insurance to work part-time and earn a small amount of income without jeopardizing their SSDI coverage. Many do. But while the able bodied are enjoying their ride on the gravy train, the disabled are left at the station. Thanks to a boneheaded move by the Wisconsin Legislature in 2014, the law now states that “a claimant cannot receive Social Security disability payments and unemployment insurance benefits concurrently.” So the disabled get zero, nada, zilch.
While the able pull in $800 to $1,200 per week when not working, the disabled sit at home drawing less than $800 per month from SSDI; often not enough to pay their monthly rent cost. What’s wrong with this picture?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Don’t listen to Trump
On April 29, my wife took a message off her computer from the “Union of Concerned Scientists.”
It stated that this organization wishes people to write letters to the editor to their local newspapers. They expressed their concerns about keeping voters safe during this COVID-19 pandemic and recommended the following steps:
• Online voter registration.
• Same-day registration.
• Two weeks of early drop-off voting.
• Vote by mail.
• No-excuse absentee voting.
This union also asked people to demand all candidates publicly reveal what the candidates, by name and office title sought, think should be done to provide the greatest safety to the greatest turnout of voters to keep our economy strong.
On all points, I concur, with the caveat that all polling places provide hand-wipes and all registrars wear face masks, and that the wearing of such masks by voters be highly recommended, if voting in person.
Come on, people. This worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is real, with over 110,000 dead right here in the USA. Nothing is “over” nor will it be over in the foreseeable future.
Whatever you do, do not drink Lysol, any forms of bleach, liquid sanitizers or any other poisons. Nor should you inject any such substances into your body or breathe such vapors into your lungs.
In sum, I’d say don’t do anything President Donald Trump suggests, but you’d just say I was being political.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild
SCOTUS causes confusion
One impact of the current pandemic is augmented concern to be able to vote by mail.
In Wisconsin, the procedures are made questionable by intrusion into the April 7 primary election requested by the state GOP in a case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on April 6. In a decision announced one day before the election, SCOTUS ruled that absentee votes not postmarked before the election could not be counted as valid, as Justice Brett Kavanaugh opined in writing the majority opinion.
This hasty ruling did not consider that Wisconsin statutes do not require a postmark on an absentee ballot. Nevertheless, the U.S. Supreme Court majority ruled that postmarks needed to be verified, thus creating an entirely new condition in Wisconsin for processing absentee ballots. Some mailed ballots which arrived on time to municipal clerks did not have any postmarks in accordance with USPS policies, and thus were not counted. Those Wisconsin voters were disenfranchised because of the Supreme Court’s hasty ruling.
After the furor surrounding the primary election changes, the United States Postal Service promised an investigation.
The question now becomes: With all of the preoccupation for the pandemic and the push for vote-by-mail for the November election, does the U.S. Supreme Court ruling still require that each absentee ballot needs a postmark to prove its timely arrival, notwithstanding the absence of such a requirement in Wisconsin statutes? If so, vote by mail in Wisconsin is out of the control of the voters, since only the USPS controls the postmarks.
It is clear this question needs to be answered by Wisconsin officials soon.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire