Where’s the outcry about our border
Our border does not exist.
Perhaps that is the way the Biden administration had envisioned it before or after Jan. 20. Missing from the vision is the human toll he created on both sides of the border. At his beckoning, migrants keep coming, the cartels have a thriving business and keep expanding. A recent report indicates that Falfurrias, next to Alice, Three Rivers, Beeville, etc., were targeted Texas cities, down the road live friends and my family.
Besides an open border policy, President Joe Biden has quite an agenda. Momentarily, the southern border in Texas has been supplanted by a frantic need to add a state or two to the union, panic to undo the Supreme Court and by a vigorous frenzy of “must do” other legislative actions, including something called “human infrastructure.” New words coined to cover a multitude of “giveaways,” even for migrants.
Perhaps Washington could pause enough to remember the children in cages, now called shelters, bigger now, yet overcrowded. Maybe we could celebrate out nation’s birthday if our national sovereignty became a priority. Others with the benefit of the cartel are landing in places where the horrors might be worse than what they left behind — human trafficking, sex slaves, etc. Adding to their pain, some will have a permanent debt owed to the cartel that will need to be settled.
Biden unleashed the evil power of the cartels to both sides of the southern border. He and the cartels play in two different worlds. The cartels’ playbook is to win regardless who is in Washington. Dogged determination by the previous administration resulted different in a different playbook. Stop the pretense, check out the playbook.
Zoila Ramirez Drost
Eau Claire
Good customer service not a priority
I recently visited Eau Claire to see a good friend. It was June 5 and the hot buses were free.
I volunteered to help clean at the Sojourner House homeless shelter that morning. Had to walk from Fourth Street because the bus doesn’t run until 8 am. That’s a 40-minute walk.
I got done at 10 and walked to the transfer station. I was told I needed a mask but they had nothing. I stated I got one the day previous from the driver. Some arrogant woman told me I needed to hold on to the mask and reuse it. Now, on the package, it states not to reuse a mask.
So I hoofed it back to Fourth Street sweating profusely carrying a fan I obtained from Sojourner. Where does the transit authority come up with these know-it-all employees? They need to send them to a PR class. As Erin Brockovich said, they suck at it. Have a great day and pick a day to not ride the bus for me.
Mark Prior
Eau Claire