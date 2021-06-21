Fair voting key
Despite largely fraud-free November 2020 elections, Republican-controlled state legislatures nationwide have fixated on the need for election “reform” to suppress the vote in future elections by creating greater difficulty to register and to vote. Ask Republican leaders about their attempts to alter voting in future Wisconsin and U.S. elections — here are some of the questions that need their answers:
• Does gerrymandering (drawing election districts to cluster voters according to the party members’ residences) ensure fairness?
• Does reducing polling hours serve to reduce any risk of voter fraud?
• Does restricting the number and placement of ballot collection sites allow more voters convenience in casting their votes?
• Does outlawing ballot collection outside the polling precinct/times increase opportunity for voters to select and research candidates/referenda questions?
• Do additional voter ID requirements make it easier for elderly, student, and non-mobile voters to obtain voter IDs?
• Does limiting vote-by-mail assist voters in any way?
• Does reducing early voting assist voters?
• Does replacing current elections officials with majority party personnel to control election processes ensure fairness in the electoral process?
• Does any justification under a state or the U.S. Constitution exist for legislation which empowers a state legislature’s controlling party to overturn an election outcome when the popular vote results do not meet the party’s preferred winner?
• Do ballot recounts by uncertified partisans, especially months after an election and timely court challenges and recounts have already verified the outcome, represent any justifiable purpose for public expense and tolerance?
It is evident that the Republican provisions being enacted throughout states they control serve only to perpetuate their own political status quo. Their actions do nothing to promote clean, fair and increased access for citizens in voting. Restore democracy by voting out Republican legislators.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Entrust teachers
After a year of educators being available 24/7 to students and their families virtually, face to face or in a combination, they will be returning full time to brick and mortar schools this fall. Already a chorus of voices, concerned about perceived learning losses, are clamoring for renewed testing. How can this be after the decades-long testing mandate called No Child Left Behind failed to raise the achievement of all children? Why would we do that?
In opposition to resuming testing this fall, there has been an even a louder outcry from those who question whether this is the right time or the right action. For us it seems morally wrong to greet children whose world has been turned up-side down with a dispassionate testing regime that created a caste system of winners and losers. Why not, instead, entrust teachers to meet students where they are, not where we think they should be?
What can teachers, support staff do that testing cannot? First, educators can listen to student stories, helping them make sense of an unprecedented and disruptive year. Secondly, they can provide space and time to be together, to build relationships and confidence. And teachers can once again concentrate on developing soft skills like critical and creative thinking and problem solving; all skills employers deem important. Lastly, allowing children to explore their individual strengths beyond those measured by the tests will address the needs of the whole child.
This is an opportune moment to correct the moral blindness of the past by daring to reimagine schools that work for all students. And by entrusting teachers to provide a nurturing environment and expanded learning opportunities, all children can thrive and achieve.
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire