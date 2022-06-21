In the matter of water usage and quality, the public needs to become better informed and concerned.
High-quality water is not an infinite resource anywhere and, in fact, is shrinking due to demand. We need to appreciate and protect the fact that it is still in abundance here. Without an abundance of great water, what do we have?
If you’ve lived in the Southwest, you would know the sacrifices of a water shortage — drinking treated river water when aquifers reach near depletion, chronic usage restrictions, water usage patrols and lawn tear-outs replaced by gravel beds. Look for high water bills as well.
If you think that can’t happen here because water crises are occurring only in the Southwest, better think nationally. The states in that very heavily populated region look with envy at the Great Lakes area of the country as a water-rich resource. Those dry states have a lot of political clout nationally. If the congressional majority deems someday the West to be in dire water need and our resource as the solution, our area could become an open faucet.
Every resident and government official needs to get down to some serious planning for preservation of this exhaustible, precious regional resource.
Stan Campbell
Altoona
Letter to editor overlooks key issues
An editorial letter on June 10 entitled “Pro life shouldn’t end with birth” caught my eye, which I imagine was the intended purpose.
The diatribe does not align with most hard-working and patriotic Americans (universal health care and preschool, free contraceptives, paid leave, child care and housing subsidies, tax credits, tuition forgiveness, etc.). The writer also was touting “our need” for the Build Back Better boondoggle. As if we have another $40 trillion dollars laying around.
Question: Has the writer checked out food prices lately or the price at the pump? Does the writer endorse big government/inflation? My take from the comments are that the writer endorses cradle-to-grave coddling and excessive additional government programs to be implemented. Does the writer even look south at our wide-open border?
Margaret Thatcher once said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” Our Chinese IOUs are stacked a mile high.