Keezer and his wife reuniting in ‘jazz heaven’
Ron Keezer, my source of unending understanding of the human condition, the best percussionist in the world, the man with the greatest sense of humor and enduring patience, the greatest laugh and the warmest smile, passed last week from several complications, but I suspect chiefly he died of a broken heart as his beloved Mary left him behind only months ago.
It is a tribute to Ron’s selflessness that he would not allow himself to be ill because he knew that Mary needed his full attention.
Ron was not only a great husband, father, musician and teacher but he also contributed to the musical careers of a myriad of students who attended his Shell Lake Jazz Camp held every summer, including my own son, Jon, who was just becoming a guitarist when he attended his first Shell Lake Jazz Camp. Jon returned with a whole new respect for his instrument and a desire to be the best, instilled by none other than Ron Keezer and the Keezer-hand-selected-professionals who also taught there.
Ron put UW-Eau Claire’s instrumental music program on the national map as one of the finest in the country.
I was privileged to front bands of excellent musicians, playing to the steady, never dragging or rushing tempos set by Ron, who in addition to being the best on stage, was much funnier than I could ever hope to be. Laying down the beat, his witticisms made it impossible to sing lyrics. One does not forget singing “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” with Ron quietly mouthing his version: “The fiend who stole my Timex rides a bison.”
There is a jazz heaven and Ron is now in the embrace of his dear Mary.
And this sad world has been dealt yet another blow.
Lawrence Heagle
Fall Creek
The late ‘Diz’ Kronenberg simply unforgettable
I talked to “Diz” Kronenberg when he was in charge of the Hillcrest Golf Course veterans tournaments years ago.
Very nice man; loved by everybody. Very impressive person. Once you met him, you never forgot him.
I read about his death in the Leader-Telegram. He was second to none. His service in the Air Force was extraordinary. He gave of himself greatly. I thank him so much for that. He’s a person you never forget.
Thank you, Diz, for you.
Joseph R. Oberpriller
Chippewa Falls
Public use of facial masks protects others
Menards is to be commended for requiring customers and employees to wear masks. And they provide a mask for a nominal amount if you don’t have one with you.
When someone says you can wear a mask if you want to, I don’t think they realize that the mask is not to protect the individual wearing the mask. It’s to protect others around them.
Do I like wearing a mask? No. But I do it inside stores to protect others and I’m thankful for when others wear a mask to protect me.
Tess Larson
Eau Claire
Regional cities need to stay on budget
This is an open letter to the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls city councils.
Give the taxpayers a break. Quit borrowing, quit spending and quit raising taxes.
Use what you have, no more.
James Lind
Eau Claire