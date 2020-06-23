Mailing-in voting has been shown to work
During the coronavirus pandemic, the process of voting became an issue for several reasons, such as the proximity of the voters and getting individuals that were comfortable being poll workers. An option was to obtain an absentee ballot, which is either returned in person or mailed. Our absentee ballots must be signed by you and a witness.
The question then arose as to why not have mail-in ballots. This was quickly refuted by individuals who thought mail-in ballots would only fuel fraud. The cry that this would not be a reasonable process was backed by the Republican Party and even President Donald Trump himself.
The reality is that voting by mail can work, with no more, and perhaps less, fraud than our present system. The states that use this have found that it creates little or no fraud, increases the percentage of people voting and reduces overall costs.
Let’s take a look at the state of Oregon and the process of vote by mail. In 2000 Oregon became the first state in the nation to conduct a presidential election solely by mail. It had 80% of registered voters taking part in that election.
A look at how this process works is as follows:
Mailings are sent to registered voters at least two weeks in advance of the election. Ballots must be signed, and the signature is scanned to make sure it’s consistent with signatures on file. Results are not released until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
This results in a no-hassle process. Mail-in ballots allow you more time to look over the ballot and make sure that you know the candidates you are voting for. No waiting in lines. The right to vote can be easily done in the comfort and secrecy of your home.
Gerald Nelson
Osseo