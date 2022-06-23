Senator falls short in terms of integrity
We learned from the Jan. 6 select committee hearings that, while Vice President Mike Pence was in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s legitimate win, Sen. Ron Johnson tried to hand the vice president lists of fake electors from Michigan and Wisconsin. This raises a red flag for our democracy.
The goal was to present Pence with a controversy: competing slates of electors certified by different government bodies — governors and legislators. The theory was that this would allow the will of voters to be overridden.
This has been done before; successfully, by the way.
In the election of 1876 Democrat Samuel Tilden won both the initial Electoral College count and the popular vote. Four states submitted “dueling slates of electors” and eventually a Republican-led commission helped put GOP candidate Rutherford B. Hayes in as president.
Fortunately, Pence refused to take delivery of those lists of fake electors from Johnson.
The action of Johnson is contrary to the integrity of a healthy democracy. A democracy that the world looks to and depends upon.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Injustice persists in state court system
I recently learned that Wisconsin has a dismal record in one area: We imprison Black adults at a higher rate than any other state.
Drawing from U.S. Census data and Bureau of Justice statistics, The Sentencing Project has reported that Black Americans are imprisoned at “nearly five times the rate of White Americans nationwide” and at 12 times that rate in Wisconsin.
The report cited racial bias, higher arrest rates leading to longer prison terms, and a greater likelihood of being charged as a habitual offender.
Eugene “Geno” Cherry is one of those offenders. By the time he turned 9, his mother was dead and his father was in prison. He fell in with a bad crowd and made poor choices. Living in Milwaukee County was another disadvantage, where the incarceration rate is particularly high. Early arrests and longer sentences for nonviolent crimes led to Geno’s current 17-year sentence for an attempted burglary I believe he did not commit. He will be 51 years old when he is released in 2024.
Despite his time in prison, Geno is upbeat and helps others deal with the isolation of prison life. He is hopeful that the GoFundMe page set up by a friend (“Justice for Geno!”) will raise enough money to pay a lawyer to re-litigate his case. But long years in prison have left him with few monied connections to contribute.
For men like Geno who are finally released and able to find work despite their prison records, making up for the loss of their prime earning years is almost impossible. This represents a tremendous loss to society of a workforce that has been sidelined.
If we are to offer fair opportunities to all in Wisconsin, we need to acknowledge that this injustice exists and work together to set things right.
Mary Lynn Skutley
Eau Claire
Suggestions from a former truck driver
I used to be a trucker. Here’s my idea:
Lay out a map of the U.S. Use a marker to encircle those congressional districts that are represented by backers of the Green New Deal. I’d begin with the district of an early-thirties-something former tavern worker who mysteriously has transformed into an all-knowing authority on climate change and all things environmental.
I’d then get those who transport all of life’s necessities and let it be known they are no longer welcome in these Green New Deal zones. After a week or two, the wailings of despair from the climate change zealots with regard to their starvation, lack of medical supplies, trash buildup, fuel shortage and all other necessities of modern life would be heard even outside those districts.
The truckers’ response would be that the climate change advocates would just have to wait until all their goods and services could be delivered by electric- or wind-powered trucks. In the meantime, our present-day truckers would feel too guilty fouling up their perfect environment with exhaust from their old-fashioned internal combustion engine-powered trucks. Given that, it makes sense then to quit drilling and processing petroleum products. Let the price of petroleum soar to new heights. Who will care? When things get desperate for all of us — even those of us who feel the Green New Deal is hogwash — perhaps then the electorate will realize the foolishness of this dream.
Then, those calling themselves “environmentalists” will have to keep on wailing while starving, going without medical supplies and all other necessities of life, as their trash piles up. At that point, truckers can simply respond, “Other than your trash heaps, your environment will be and remain pristine — just the way you want it.”
Richard Freitag
Eau Claire
Let’s not curtail women’s basic rights
I am a proud blood donor for the American Red Cross (160 donations and counting), and I would encourage others to do the same. Blood donations unquestionably save lives. However, neither I nor anyone else can force you to donate blood. Or donate a kidney. Or to in any other way surrender any of your bodily autonomy, even to save a life. In fact, even after you die, no part of your body can be taken and used without express consent of you or your medical power of attorney. Even to save someone else’s life.
This is the law. How then can women who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant be forced into gestation and labor/delivery, with no regard to their human rights over their own bodies, let alone their health and safety? This choice belongs to the woman and her health care team. Even if your religious beliefs lead you to believe that a fetus is a separate human being, that does not give you the right to place a woman at risk by forcing her to carry that fetus to term. Does that woman have fewer rights than a fetus? Than a dead person? Should her rights be limited based upon what state she lives in?
Our country is not a religious theocracy, and my freedoms cannot and should not be limited by your religious beliefs. If you agree with this, you need to vote in every election, every primary, every time. They are coming for women now. It will be LGBTQ rights next. After that, who knows? We need to stand up for all oppressed groups. They may be coming for you and yours next.
Doris Durst
Chippewa Falls