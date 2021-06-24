Trump supporters easy to identify
Let me pretend to be part of the dominant Trumpist wing of the Republican Party. You can identify me because I:
• Am gullible and accept without question the unbelievable fantasies including QAnon, vote-changing Italian satellites and bamboo ballots.
• Believe hucksters like Tucker Carlson, a pillow salesman and Donald Trump about a “stolen” election and ignore massive evidence to the contrary.
• Say that the election was fraudulent so I can use people’s fear to rationalize undemocratic voter-suppression laws.
• Defend Fox News as trustworthy, even though it claimed COVID-19 was a hoax, vaccines don’t work or the disease was an attempt to discredit the former president.
• Repeat falsehoods that the insurrection of Jan. 6 was either a false flag operation by antifa or the FBI (I can’t always remember which lie to repeat). If there were Trump supporters involved, they were just peaceful tourists.
• Will label those with whom I disagree as communists, socialists or Marxists even though I could not define these terms or differentiate among them.
• Rage against critical race theory even though I have no idea what it means.
• Will attack the “mainstream media” because it says truthful things I don’t want to read or hear.
• Discredit experts and scientists such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. We know that Trump is smarter than any expert.
• Claim that Trump’s presidency had huge accomplishments, which means, “I agree with what he did,” regardless of the truth.
• Will treat Trump like a god, indeed, even saying he was God-sent. I won’t overlook his faults because he had none. Tell that to the families of the 600,000-plus dead from COVID.
• Will vote for anyone who says he or she supports Trumpian views, even though they come not to govern but to posture, destroy and lie.
John Urice
Eau Claire
Land should go back to Seymour
To better understand the concerns of town of Seymour residents who live near the landfill, we need to understand the history of this site.
In order to replace their existing landfill, the city of Eau Claire needed a new site. It purchased land in the town of Seymour where the existing landfill is located. The courts granted Eau Claire this annexation over the objections of the township.
At the time, the judiciary should have insisted that the legitimate issues with the township be resolved before granting this annexation. This didn’t happen, and the issues are still present today.
When I was on the County Board, we asked the city a number of times to allow this land to revert back to the township so the taxes collected from the private-sector owners could be used to negate some of the adjacent property owners’ issues. The county’s Comprehensive Plan explicitly refuses island annexations so the city would simply be complying with this plan. There is no reason for this not to be done as the city of Eau Claire collects taxes and provides no services to that property.
The City Council should take up this issue and ask for this to be reverted back to the township.
Howard Ludwigson
Eau Claire
Firearms come with responsibilities
While I support the use of guns for hunting and city, county, state and federal law enforcement, I do not support creating Trempealeau County as a sanctuary for those who willy-nilly choose to buy, sell and/or use guns without the supporting responsibilities, including background checks, licenses and gun safety classes.
Several years ago, I heard Lt. Col. Dave Grossman speak at Viterbo University, a talk sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership. Grossman has written several books I would recommend including “On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society” and “Stop Teaching Our Kids to Kill (A Call to Action against TV, Movie and Video Game Violence).”
While I do not intend to repeat the lecture, I encourage all of us to think deeper, think consequences and think responsibilities. When anything goes, no one is safe. Notice what happens when people drive without proper training, licensing and insurance. Notice what happens when the speed limit states 55 mph and drivers on highways 93 and 95 speed past on yellow lines traveling at excessive speeds. Notice what happens when drivers ignore stop signs, red lights and yield signs. The laws are there as protections. While some may view it as a violation of their rights, every right has a responsibility. The normal, good citizen knows and respects these rights and responsibilities. We create laws to tame those who prefer their own self-righteous rule of law. I do not want Wisconsin, in particular Trempealeau County, to mimic Texas. People need to do the right thing for the right reason; to do otherwise is the greatest treason.
We all need to do the right thing, knowing our decisions have real-life consequences.
Janice Dworschak
Arcadia
Board ignores public’s concerns
The Lake Hallie Village Board chose to ignore its own Comprehensive Plan, designed to guide development, by changing the zoning of a parcel on the eastern shore of Lake Hallie, from the southern end of 116th St., from R3 (multifamily) to R2 (duplex) on June 21. Several residents protested the change, suggesting instead to zone the land R1 (single family) to reduce the density of new housing.
The Comprehensive Plan calls for new development to be 80% single-family occupied (page 14), to protect wooded areas (page 41), steep slopes should remain in a natural condition (page 64) and above all to “Preserve Lake Hallie” (page 42). The eastern shore has a 90-foot escarpment, fully wooded.
The board did not even pretend to listen to the people, not even debating possible zoning, instead rubber-stamping the developers’ plan and acquiescing to their request to rezone the land to R2. This plan did not account for storm water runoff, and residents will have the right to clear-cut the slope, leaving few trees along the shoreline. The Lake Hallie Lake Association is concerned dense development will result in an increase in storm water runoff into the lake and erosion of the slope between the development and the shoreline. These woods will be lost.
I propose this slope be turned into a park in order to protect the lake and provide public access to the lake via the eastern trail off 116th St. Ideally, the entire area would be turned into a public park instead of being lost to the proposed gated community.
At the very least, lower housing density should have been considered, consistent with the village’s own Comprehensive Plan. Instead they let the developer guide their actions and ignored their constituents.
Julie Grieves
Chippewa Falls