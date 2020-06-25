Defunding the police too radical an idea
While we mourn the tragic death of George Floyd, politicians across the county have hijacked Floyd’s loss as an opportunity to push another radical agenda —defund the police.
I’m writing because I’m extremely concerned with this agenda from the Democrats. In our neighbor state Minnesota, under Democrat leadership, they’ve already gone to an even further extreme by aiming to disband the Minneapolis Police Department. I’m shocked and I can’t believe this radical promotion of lawlessness is occurring across the county.
If we the police are defunded, who will answer the call if there is an emergency? The police serve as a necessary protection against lawlessness in Wisconsin and across the county. It’s absurd to think that defunding the police is the answer that the Democrats are promoting and Joe Biden is complacent in this agenda.
This Wisconsinite does not not support defunding the police and Democrats should be ashamed of this radical idea.
Eric Fisher
Eau Claire