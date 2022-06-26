Tax details should be transparent
It’s no secret that many property tax dollars go to public school districts.
What is unfortunately more secret, or at least far less openly reported, is how many property tax dollars are diverted from public schools to private, mostly faith-based schools through vouchers in Wisconsin’s collective “Parental Choice Programs.”
These programs have existed and expanded since their initial enactment for Milwaukee in 1989. Since then, the programs for Milwaukee, Racine and the remainder of the state have collectively diverted over $3 billion property taxpayer dollars from public to private schools.
According to estimated annual payment data provided by Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction for just the 2021-22 school year, locally, Chippewa Falls’ McDonell Area Catholic Schools were to receive $1,769,980.68 and Eau Claire’s Regis Catholic Schools were to receive $1,317,920.
Per pupil voucher rates in 2021-22 were $8,336 for K-8 and $8,982 for 9-12. The McDonell schools had 147 voucher pupils, representing 36.5% of their total enrollment, and the Regis schools had 155 voucher pupils, representing 20.3% of theirs.
At the same time, public school aid deductions in 2021-22 would cost the Chippewa Falls school district $1,049,356 and the Eau Claire school district $1,131,882. These dollars are not distributed directly to the corresponding voucher-receiving private school, however, and even public school districts in which there are no private voucher-receiving schools will have deductions for any student or students from their district attending a voucher-receiving school elsewhere.
Property taxpayers deserve to know where and how their taxes are being used. A single line on property tax bills could easily indicate the amount of funds diverted from public schools to private schools through vouchers, but providing this information would require legislation.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
The time to ban plastic is now
I notice a pattern each time I visit one of the local grocery stores and happen to pass through the checkout aisle without my handy cloth bags; often without asking, an employee begins bagging my groceries in plastic.
Why? Because they are lighter to ship. Plastic saves the store money.
The flip side is that plastic is terrible for the planet.
There are currently five “giant floating plastic islands” on planet Earth. The largest — in the North Pacific — is the size of Germany, France and Spain put together. Scientists estimate that coastlines around the world are coated with about 437 million to 8.3 billion plastic straws. (Think of that waste next time you drop by a fast-food restaurant.)
Recent studies prove that 80% of tested human subjects now contain microplastics in their bloodstreams. Yes, it’s even polluting us. In any form, plastic is a pandemic.
Plastic — made from fossil fuel — takes up to 450 years to decompose in a landfill.
Paper bags may cost the grocery store more, but they are made from trees, which are renewable and sustainable. They take a month to decompose in a landfill. There are no “floating islands of paper” in our oceans.
Cloth bags are always the best option, but plastic shouldn’t even be one.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire