Time to celebrate
The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, by the Founding Fathers. It was a day of great importance.
The document stated we were no longer going to be under the control of King George and England. It spelled out all the wrongs the king had imposed on us. It told what we were going to stand for. Finally, all the representatives of the 13 colonies had to sign the document.
The colonial representatives were standing up for profoundly serious issues. Their signatures meant that if our Continental Army and George Washington failed, they could all hang for treason. No other colony of the United Kingdom had ever dared to break away before. So they knew they could be in deep trouble but they signed anyway.
The professional English soldiers were invading our land and our citizen soldiers were fighting gallantly against them. It was a long, hard-fought war. When they were signing, winning was not achieved. Of course, we know the outcome of the American Revolution; the 13 colonies became the United States, and a government was formed around the U.S. Constitution.
In a few days we will be celebrating the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolution and the forming of our government with our own Fourth of July celebration with family, food, parades and fireworks. Happy Fourth of July. Celebrate with joy.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
Critical visit
President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be in Wisconsin Tuesday. Given the role of biofuels in our state’s agricultural economy, we can hope to hear directly from the president about his plans to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, promote farm-based biofuels and keep the rural recovery moving forward.
The Big River Resources biofuel plant in Boyceville is just one of nine ethanol plants statewide. Harnessing the renewable energy harvested by Wisconsin farmers, we’re leading the charge on climate change. In fact, homegrown ethanol slashes carb emissions by 46% or more according to the latest studies. These low-carbon fuels not only hold down prices at the pump — studies indicate they are essential to achieving a net-zero future by 2050. If climate progress is the goal — as Biden has iterated numerous times — biofuels must be a part of the solution.
Less than a year ago, Biden vowed to rural voters that he would “promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol and other biofuels to help rural America and our nation’s farmers, and will honor the critical role the renewable fuel industry plays in supporting the rural economy and the leadership role American agriculture will play in our fight against climate change.”
Now it’s time to keep that promise by assuring Wisconsin farmers that this Environmental Protection Agency will set strong biofuel targets, as the law requires, and ensure that renewable energy will continue to support green jobs across the Midwest.
Jim Leiting, Big River Resources CEO
Boyceville
Votes crucial
It has been common practice for the Leader-Telegram to include ... the notes of area governing bodies (e.g. city councils, school boards, county boards) on many important issues for a long time, divulging which elected representatives on these bodies voted which way.
It was somewhat surprising, therefore, that the June 16 issue of the paper included only a brief reference to the fact that the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors had voted, on the previous evening, to request that our state Legislature “decriminalize or legalize recreational marijuana for people age 21 and over.” No mention of the margin by which this action was passed or of which way any of the supervisors voted.
I respectfully submit that it is not too late to correct this editorial error by prominently publicizing the way in which our elected representatives voted regarding the aforementioned ... action. Thank you.
Mark Olsen
Eau Claire