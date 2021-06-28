Needle footage just too much
I’ve watched the nightly national news and local news most of my life. I remember Huntley and Brinkley, Walter Cronkite, etc.
I’ve always liked to know what’s going on locally and nationally. Guilty pleasure, perhaps.
So now we have coverage on the pandemic and vaccinations.
Here’s my beef: Every time COVID or vaccines are mentioned, there’s footage of people getting shots in their arms, needles in the flesh. Over and over and over again.
Mention COVID and the go-to video is someone getting a needle in the arm.
Hey. I’m trying to eat dinner here.
I am sick of it.
I get it.
There are vaccines.
Quit showing it to me.
Not many of us love needles, and I have seen enough.
Knock it off.
Thank you.
Gordon Helgoe
Rock Falls
Response to Trump jab lacking
What a courageous response from Wisconsin’s Republican leaders to Donald Trump’s claim that Wisconsin Republicans are “working hard to cover up the election corruption” in the state.
“Don’t fall for their lies,” Trump said.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Trump was misinformed by staff or Trump did not see the media reports. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the statement was “really unfortunate” and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said nothing. Their courage to stand up to a baseless accusation from someone proven to be a liar is astounding.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire