The country is at a crossroads
We are at a crucial crossroads for the future of this nation and society as a whole.
With the dismantling of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court, it is the latest and most horrifying episode in the extreme far-right’s anti-equality war of aggression. Let’s be clear: These anti-equality lawmakers are enacting this horrendous onslaught of denial of human rights because they want to control what we can say, what we can learn, what we can teach, what we can believe, and who we can be.
For members of the LBGTQ+ community, this is our darkest hour. We are human beings just like you, who are deserving of kindness and acceptance. There are so many myths about us that you hear all the time, and none of them are true, I assure you. We simply want to exist, to just be our true, authentic selves.
Women and people of color are also now facing an intensely negative impact as a result of the end of Roe vs. Wade, as access to reproductive health care is in serious jeopardy. I wish more people could see that abortion is being used as a catalyst for power and control. Ending Roe vs. Wade will not end abortion, just like the Prohibition did not end alcohol consumption. What will happen instead is an atrocious loss of dignity for women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color, and the loss of life, as more hateful, insidious governmental oppression is enacted by this country that’s supposed to be “the land of the free.”
This land is definitely not free when gun carrying is constantly protected, but the rights of women, LBGTQ+ people, people of color and all those who are marginalized are infringed. The first time any person’s freedoms are attacked, we are all chained irrevocably.
Choose love.
Christopher Heizer
Eau Claire
College system needs fixing
I can’t help but respond to the “Our View” article recently by the Leader-Telegram.
This partnership between the three UW universities in Chippewa Valley Technical College’s district is nothing new. In fact, I call it mission creep by the technical colleges.
I asked Bruce Barker, former CVTC president, at a board meeting in the past, “Why the two-year liberal arts/science associate degrees?” His quick reply, “We’re cheaper.”
UW-Stout, UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire could easily offer these associated degrees. There was a two-year UW System network for these associate of liberal arts/science degrees.
Tommy Thompson, former governor and recent interim UW System president, did a report and suggested that both systems, the UW System and the Wisconsin Technical College System, should be looked at for more efficiencies and less duplication from a property tax perspective.
The UW System is funded by the governor and the Legislature. The WTCS has 16 districts. Boards are appointed, not elected. These districts answer to a main board in Madison which, in my opinion, is nothing but a rubber stamp.
These appointed boards can borrow millions every year with the local property taxpayers in these districts getting the tab. My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, are feeling the crunch.
It’s time that the governor and the Legislature fund the WTCS like the UW System. This would amount to direct elected official control. Did you know that CVTC is borrowing $5.7 million this year? They are. Retired seniors, living on fixed incomes, are not represented in Madison or locally by our elected officials. Our demographic will only grow as time goes on.
Terry Nichols
Colfax