Freedom, rights of individual critical
There is nothing more sacred than the freedom of the individual. There is nothing more vital to freedom than the rights of the individual. That every man is the master of his own destiny, endowed with the liberty to fail entirely or to succeed beyond imagination in accordance with his own industry, is a cornerstone of the American spirit and identity.
It is not the duty of the government to ensure his success, or to prohibit his failure. It is the duty of the government to protect his right to pursue success with personal autonomy, within the law, free from undue intervention, irrespective of race, religion, gender or creed.
As we have throughout our history, we are emerging from hardship. That we would endure was never in question, it is the manner in which we proceed that remains undetermined. During times of great adversity, emergency measures are often taken that might infringe upon the rights of the individual. The American citizen, in good faith, accepts this temporary encroachment for the good of his fellow man that, together, we would weather the storm. This is good, and necessary. It becomes troubling, however, when the temporary becomes permanent. The continued intrusion of personal liberty and the perpetuation of emergency policy is not only harmful to the well-being of our nation’s economic and civil state, but erodes her very foundation.
The American way of life, by which wealth and advancement are achieved as the product of industry, is endangered. Though emergency policy must not remain in perpetuity, emergency effort absolutely must. We must collectively commit with fervor to our foundational value of hard work. The alternative is that our children, our grandchildren and many generations to come pay the price, both financially and existentially, for our inaction. The alternative is not an option.
Tim Hales
Eau Claire
Senate’s inaction a growing concern
The Republicans are upset about people receiving that extra $300 a week on their unemployment. They say they are being paid for doing nothing. Well, they know of what they speak.
In the U.S. Senate Mitch McConnell (Kentucky’s gift to the nation) said he and the GOP will do everything to block President Joe Biden’s agenda. In other words — the GOP wants to do nothing. Our Republican friends are anxiously looking forward to possibly taking the Senate in 2022. Mitch would then become the leader and he will be in a position to block Biden’s plans. In other words — do nothing and of course get paid. Basic pay for a senator is $174,000 per year. Mitch as a leader gets $193,400 plus perks.
Sad to say our nation is confronted by a big batch of problems which really cannot wait, regardless of party. Infrastructure followed by gun control, border problems, voting procedures and, most important, climate change. However the GOP does nothing waiting for — what? Could they seriously be hoping for the return of the Donald? We just went through four years of watching a wrecking ball.
If you recognize that our nation is confronted by real problems your decision at the polls should be easy. Throw out the do nothings.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls