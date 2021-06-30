Simple majority should approve legislation
I appreciate Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s co-sponsoring of S.1 (For the People Act). I too am very frustrated that Republicans refused to even debate, but I am also frustrated that some Democrats are refusing to consider adjusting the filibuster so that S.1 can pass with a simple majority.
The filibuster is not a tool that promotes civil discussion across parties; it has been used by the Republicans as a way to sabotage policies as they see fit, and to hold a majority of the country hostage. The election has shown that they have no mandate, and they should not be allowed to rule as the obstruction party. Bipartisanship is a beautiful dream, but not a reality when Republicans have never negotiated in good faith.
I call on Baldwin to actively work with her colleagues to pass S.1 with a simple majority and to make a public statement in favor of changing the filibuster at least for S.1. S.1 aims to make it easier for all to vote, and that is the foundation of democracy. As a citizen from Hong Kong, I can tell you how quickly democracy can die once elections are allowed to be limited, stifled and twisted to suit the rich and the powerful.
Jerry Hui
Eau Claire
The soul of our nation is currently at stake
During the 2020 presidential campaign, candidate Joe Biden declared the the election was a “battle for the soul of the nation.” I believe that battle continues to rage today and I fear that we will destroy ourselves from within. Gun violence, hate crimes, chaos, fear and hopelessness are everyday occurrences.
Our soul is not found within a political party, additional governmental control or any societal movement/group that wants to exert its particular agenda. Our soul is found within each of us. It’s expressed through relationships of compassion, gratitude, respect, trust and love for one another.
Many years ago I listened to a minister warning about the negative effects of removing prayer from schools and our trust in God from the fabric of our society: “We could find ourselves in a situation of survival of the fittest. If we are told that we come from nowhere, we are going nowhere, and we are accountable to no one, we will destroy ourselves.”
I believe our nation must turn to prayer to rediscover our soul for the sake of our national survival.
II Chronicles 7:14 reads: “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Please pause in prayer for our nation that we may rediscover our soul and may God bless America.
In prayer,
Dennis Roth
Cadott