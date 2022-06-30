Are you complicit?
A good friend on the golf course brought up the Uvalde, Texas, slaughter of children. He indicated that our nation has to do something about army-styled semi-automatic weapons. (He votes a Republican ticket.) My response was, “Until you communicate your beliefs about such weapons, you are complicit in the deaths of those children and the next victims.”
It was a sobering moment. He thoughtfully nodded in agreement. Most Americans do want much stricter controls of guns; the recent SCOTUS decision made the situation worse.
Most Americans also want women to have control over their bodies. The SCOTUS decision on abortion just destroyed a woman’s right to choose. If you do not contact your representatives, you are also complicit in the abuse of women.
Also, the SCOTUS made private education equal to public education. If you do not contact your reps you are also complicit in the equal funding of private education. You will be complicit in the Republican goal of destroying public education.
I believe in the need for a strong public education, Medicare, Social Security, health care; these things are the glue that hold our democratic society together.
Gov. Tony Evers called the Legislature into special session to do away with Wisconsin’s archaic law on abortion, a law the majority of Wisconsinites disagree with. Our dictatorial, gerrymandered Republican friends “gaveled in and out of the session without a word of discussion.” If you want a Wisconsin dictatorship, show your complicity in our state’s Republican abuse of women and remain silent.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Rights are fragile
A few years ago I wrote an article on women’s rights and the response was so strong (from men and women) that I followed that later with a book that detailed women’s struggle for basic rights and more over the last century.
Women won the right to vote in 1926, then to own property and have credit, to have birth control in the 60s, educational and sports equality through Title IX in the 70s, including the right to decide their own health care, including abortion. This all was followed by marriage equality and more even though the Equal Rights Amendment was never ratified.
I ended by asking people to pay attention, to be aware, and to learn how these fragile rights, fought for over decades, were won because we could easily lose them, lose them all.
Well, it has started.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls
L-T staffer lauded
The Leader-Telegram front page story on Friday, June 24, commending Eric Lindquist’s 40-year legacy is well earned. Profound accolades are well deserved.
Eric’s 10,000 stories containing 10 million words have indeed shaped the identity and destiny of the Chippewa Valley region and beyond. Fond memories with constructive feedback surely stir deep emotions. The depicted places, people and events are delightfully rekindled.
So often Leader-Telegram reporters, photographers, management and staff are under-appreciated, while kudos are neglected. Sadly, many people do not subscribe to any newspapers, thus losing contact with reality and euphoria.
It’s difficult to weave that media web by being open-minded, nonjudgmental, nonpartisan or bipartisan. Reality could be triple reverse psychology and oppositional defiance.
The Chippewa Valley Vietnam Veterans Day Committee, VFW 305 and Auxiliary, were so impressed, they presented Eric and the Leader-Telegram a Commendation for Outstanding Community Leadership on March 29 and again on June 12. A portion reads, ”For exceptional coverage with special articles & pictures promoting Veterans, Military & Patriotic issues. ... Your coverage depicting Heroic “Heart & Soul” efforts shared by groups & individuals — is both refreshing & contagious.”
The commendation concludes, your “Inspiring examples should be emulated! ... God Bless You, your families & loved ones — which include us all!”
Thanks Eric and Eau Claire Leader-Telegram for portraying and being “legacies loved are legends we live!”
Dave Zien
Town of Wheaton
Time for rebirth
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis called it “good trouble.” “Civil disobedience” is another term for actions that don’t comply with or actively ignore laws that cause harm to citizens. The recent abortion decision from the Supreme Court should inspire a modern underground railroad movement of sorts.
We would contribute financially to a legitimate online portal for people to work in whatever way they can to circumvent state laws that are bad for women and families. Let’s get going on this sooner than later.
The 2022 election must have our politicians saying loudly and often who is behind all this disfunction. If there is a Republican candidate who has stood up to Trump-noise, by all means, Republicans, vote for him or her. Every candidate who hasn’t repudiated his nonsense needs to lose. Remember these events and who was behind them: the Jan. 6 coup attempt; the lopsided Supreme Court 6-3 balance, with the theft of Barack Obama’s nominee; its abortion and gun decisions; the general subversion of faith in our institutions; and the big lie and all the patriotic, loyal poll workers who have been threatened and maligned.
Let me make an analogy. Trauma can come in a variety of forms. In this analogy, let’s think medical and political. A torn Achilles tendon needs to be repaired surgically, but that isn’t the end of it. Other work is required, including fairly intense physical therapy. Likewise, the trauma of the poisoning of our faith in each other isn’t going to be purged by half-measures. If we as a society in the next election reject the lingering remnant of the poison, we may be rewarded by the rebirth of the Republican Party.
Daniel and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
Equal rights key
Screw the Constitution, the political Supreme Court and the religious hoo-ha about the sanctity of life; each woman is my equal and should have the same right I do to decide what is or is not going on in her own body.
Robert F. Bodeau
Chippewa Falls
Take precautions
The only thing I will say about abortion is birth control is cheap, use it.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi