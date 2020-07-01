A call to celebrate ‘Interdependence Day’
I once lived in the United States of America, still not fully “united” but always with hopes and actions to become at least more united racially, ethnically, religiously, politically, monetarily, by gender, and in other ways.
Now, however, it seems that I live in the Divided States of America — divided both across states and within states.
Why is it that, when we can find so many ways that would otherwise unite us, we persist in emphasizing boundaries which can divide us?
Why is it that, when we share common interests and concerns with our families, our neighborhoods, our recreational activities, our goals and more, we persist in emphasizing boundaries which can divide us?
Why is it that it takes not just a catastrophe but rather a multi-faceted, full-blown catastrophe to unite us? And why is it that the unity is fleeting, not to be seen again until the next multi-faceted, full-blown catastrophe?
Why is it that we can’t simply get along? Why can’t we not only tolerate our differences but even appreciate and especially also celebrate those differences? After all, those differences are what it takes to make each and every one of us, as well as our nation, whole.
I weep for America. I weep for all Americans, not just in spite of but especially because of all those under-appreciated differences identified above (and more such differences, to be sure). But most of all I weep for those Americans who can’t or won’t allow themselves to see and grow beyond these differences to recognize our commonalities.
Perhaps while we celebrate this year’s Independence Day we can also try to recognize it as our Interdependence Day.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Let’s help each other by wearing masks
“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.” No Problem. “No Mask, No Service.” That is a problem?
I disregard what Vice President Mike Pence said about masks and free speech as that is really digging deep for an excuse. Must we rehash quarantines? Discuss the greater good? If you refuse to wear a mask to help protect your fellow humans, perhaps you are the person who needs to stay home.
Please, when you go out wear a mask. And your shirt and shoes. We will all be the better for it.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls