County funding needed
Eau Claire County must step up to the plate.
During a recent Lake Altoona District Association meeting, the ongoing dredging needs of Lake Altoona was discussed. The great majority of the dredging expense has been borne solely by the residents of the lake. That amounted to $1.7 million the last time it was dredged.
Inexplicably absent in this expense was Eau Claire County, a county that clearly recognizes the importance of the lake because officials endorsed a plan, approved by the county, to invest $10 million in upgrades to the park.
Spending that amount on a park without considering the obligations to maintain the lake is not unlike putting a new roof on a house with a leaky, crumbling basement when the building is already leaning. It was brought to the attendees’ attention at the meeting that there is at least one county supervisor who suggested after the recent costly dam repairs that the lake is unnecessary, and the dam should be pulled to allow the river to return.
I think my view would be shared by the majority that whoever that supervisor is should resign. You don’t have the interests of the majority of county residents in your heart. It’s time for the county to not only step up to the plate, but stand on it, and make a long-term commitment it has for this heavily utilized resource. To ignore this commitment means an end to Lake Altoona, which is loved by so many.
Robert Hume
Altoona
Developments fuel concern
Intelligence Community Ombudsman Barry Zulaus said that CIA pro-Joe Biden analysts were reluctant to reveal China’s interference in our 2020 election.
China is benefiting from Biden’s policies. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project diverts Canadian oil to China and makes us dependent on Middle East oil.
The Paris Climate Agreement gives cover to China’s horrific, polluting coal industry, in which Hunter Biden is invested.
Americans spent millions to investigate the fake Russian collusion. Instead, we should have investigated the Hunter Biden Ukranian shakedown.
What all is on the Hunter Biden laptop? The Justice Department cannot be trusted to bring forth justice. What ever happened to the laptop? We need a special counsel. Now.
Two Democratic congressmen asked FCC officials to censor newsrooms. They claimed the newsrooms were spreading “misinformation.” Two different FCC officials explained that that would stifle independent news judgement.
Here’s my sage advice: Kwitchurbellyachin. Go back to CNN or any other of the alphabet stations where you never get truth.
Incidents of child sex trafficking and smuggling are growing at the border. On March 16, Border Patrol agents rescued a 6-month-old baby girl after smugglers threw her into the Rio Grande. Smugglers dropped two young sisters over a 14-foot fence near El Paso, Texas. Security cameras recorded the incident so agents were able to rescue the sisters within minutes. All along the border ranchers are experiencing break-ins, vehicle thefts and other crimes.
No one of the Biden administration has given any indication that they care.
I’m not getting a COVIID vaccine; none of them is FDA approved. Anthony Fauchi belongs in an orange suit.
Sometimes I wish I didn’t know what I know.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Firing was ‘heavy handed’
The Mayo Clinic was heavy handed in firing Dr. Steve Weiss for publishing a book comprised of blogs he wrote during the COVID-19 crisis.
The company line is that he was not fired because of the book, but he was escorted out the door and told not to come back after the Leader-Telegram ran a story on the book
Steve is my doctor and a friend. He is a rare commodity – a medical doctor who communicates well.
I have read the book “Carnage in America: Covid-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump.” He started his career working with AIDS patients at a time when that disease was poorly understood.
Some of the blogs deal with the experience of being a doctor during an epidemic. Patients mentioned were given fake names. But the subject matter varied from whatever was on his mind, from the history of epidemiology, to philosophy, to golfing with his son. In one blog he encounters a young man while hiking who wants to talk about his legal problems.
Steve did identify himself as a Mayo doctor and was critical of some decisions Mayo made during the peak of the epidemic. This apparently violated company policy. As the book’s title implies, he was critical of President Trump.
Steve’s firing does not help Mayo’s image. He has been active in the community, including serving on the YMCA board and as president of the free clinic. By making the book a point of controversy, the administrators only make it more likely that more people will read it.
I have nothing but praise for the rank-and-file doctors and staff I’ve met at Mayo. Unfortunately, I have been a frequent customer.
The bosses need to lighten up. Doctors can have opinions too.
Joe Knight
Eau Claire
Assessing local projects
I have seen too many government-funded projects being awarded to a local business as a construction manager over the last 15 years. The latest is the $18.5 million L.E. Phillips Memorial Library expansion/renovation. This project was tied in with or has been “piggy-backed” in contract with the business with work for the Chippewa Valley Technical College projects. The business also had a construction management contract at the Pablo Center. The public funds at Pablo were: state ($15 million), city ($5 million) and county ($3.5 million).
General contractors can wear two hats, that of the general contractor or construction manager. GCs prefer the role of the construction manager, rather than the competitive hard-bid role of general contractor due to the better financial return. However, construction management is not the typical process for awarding projects by the state nor in many Wisconsin communities. The state uses the traditional bid process where general contractors compete against each other on “apples-to-apples” architectural/engineered plans and specs to offer the lowest bid.
As mentioned in the Leader-Telegram article “Raising the roof,” there was a shortfall of over $600,000 for the library expansion/renovation. Perhaps the traditional general contractor bid process would have saved that much money or more.
The questions to be asked are: 1. Why do the E.C. governmental authorities persist in the CM arrangement with the business rather than a traditional bid process of general contractors competing? 2. If E.C. governmental authorities think that CM procurement gives extra value, what other construction manager firms have competed against the business? 3. What fees has the business earned over the last 15 years from governmental work in the E.C. area?
This matter needs to be investigated further.
Jim Hoeppner
Eau Claire