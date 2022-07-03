Water quality key
Lake Altoona Beach was closed for the entire Fourth of July weekend due to harmful algae. Because the health department does not test over the weekend and during holidays, the very soonest the beach will open is Wednesday.
That means area beach goers, swimmers, skiers and boaters had to make alternative plans during the biggest holiday of the summer season.
Bad water quality is disrupting the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of families, homeowners, organizations and businesses as local residents had to go elsewhere if they planned to get wet during the holiday weekend.
The Ski Sprites had to cancel their regularly scheduled show Sunday, and their show this coming Wednesday is also in jeopardy.
Lake Altoona has the highest usage of all the lakes in Eau Claire County. We need to address the deteriorating condition of this undervalued and largely ignored asset and resource.
Seventy-nine percent of county residents demanded their right to clean water when they approved the clean water referendum on the spring ballot. That is an overwhelming and clear message to all public officials.
It is time to listen to the people and fix this.
Michele Skinner
Lake Altoona District Board chair
Are prices payback?
Some time ago, America was at a standstill because COVID-19 took over people’s lives and jobs. Highways were empty and so were some shelves in our local food stores. Even churches were empty and if open only a small amount could enter for services.
People were forced into staying home for the sake of themselves and others, thus our hospitals were full of sick and dying people from all walks of life. Many forms of shops and even factories shut down.
Now that times have changed for the better, some companies want a better return on their losses. Could that payback be the high prices of fuel that affects many forms of the buying spectrum? One can only hope they have recouped their losses so prices go back to a sensible form of living for the American public.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
Group uninspiring
Poor Tim Michels, he seems confused. His recent political ad spends time talking about the wall on the border. He criticizes President Joe Biden, calling him inept. Here, all this time, we thought Tim wanted to be governor of Wisconsin.
Apparently, Tim doesn’t know the difference between national and state matters. This confusion seems strangely connected to his hero, Donald Trump. Trump is confused, too. He couldn’t remember which foot had bone spurs, which kept him from being an Airborne Ranger.
Enough of Tim. The other Republican aspirants for Gov. Tony Evers’ job don’t seem to offer much either. Rebecca Kleefisch is bank-rolled by Betsy DeVos. If Rebecca becomes governor, there go your public schools; voucher and charter schools for all. Kevin Nicholson says he was a Marine. Now I admire the Marines but there has to be something more, don’t you think? Then finally Tim Ramthun, who vociferously parrots the Big Lie. That’s about all they bring to the table.
So what’s to be said about Gov. Tony Evers? The GOP says he does nothing. Hard to accomplish anything when Robin Vos and company seek to block anything that would give credit to Democrats. That’s the sad Republican strategy: block the opposition and do nothing. You think I jest? Recall the 2020 election. The GOP didn’t even bother to lay out its party plank because they never bothered to have any. What a way to run a country.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls