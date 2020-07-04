Too many sad happenings in our society
George Floyd’s death was a sad tragedy.
He seemed like a nice man and his family and friends have shown him a great deal of love. The way those police treated him was awful. Thankfully, the protests in Eau Claire and surrounding communities have been peaceful. Many other people have exercised their right to free speech by peacefully expressing their sadness and anger.
With that said, I share with you something many of us have said — “two wrongs don’t make a right.” Unfortunately, in response to George’s death, we are seeing thousands of wrongs not making a right. Many people have gone beyond protesting to rioting, looting, burning and destroying buildings. Hundreds of businesses have been destroyed, which destroys the livelihood of the owners and employees. A retired 77-year-old Black police captain was shot to death while protecting the business of a friend. In Chicago, 18 people were killed in one day during the rioting.
Some people think we should abolish police departments. With all the criminal things that happen each day in our communities, who is going to deal with these sad activities? Others say we should defund the police departments and spend that money on other community services. Our police are a major part of our communities, as they do the necessary things to keep all of us safe. Hundreds of people have been injured during these riots, including more than 700 police officers. Many of these people have been seriously hurt.
Thankfully, many people are seriously discussing how we can make some modifications (without hampering police work) to avoid the kind of tragedy that happened to George Floyd. I pray for real, meaningful success in the treatment for all American citizens.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Asking too much of the ‘Meh Generation’?
During WWII, Americans faced a worldwide crisis and in response they sent their sons and daughters into the military, labored in the defense industry and experienced rationing of almost every basic commodity. In other words, they did what was asked of them for the good of the country and are remembered as “The Greatest Generation.”
The country now faces a worldwide pandemic which has brought suffering, death and an historic economic collapse. We cannot fight this disease with weapons, nor can we overcome it with increased industrial production; the only significant rationing we have endured was a temporary shortage of toilet paper.
As we wait for effective drugs and vaccines, all we have been asked to do is to help protect each other by avoiding large groups, staying six feet from each other and wearing a simple inexpensive mask when out in public. Although that’s all we can do for now, a large percentage of Americans refuse to do so based on denial, willful ignorance and/or partisan politics with a resultant and predicted marked increase in cases.
When future Americans look back on these times this generation will be described at best as the “Meh Generation,” but more likely as foolish and self-centered. (Definition of meh: “uninspired and unexceptional”).
Dr. Charles Nordstrom (retired)
Eau Claire
Security is essential in today’s environment
In the military, I worked with highly secret material. I am very familiar with what should or should not be released to anyone not qualified to review such documents. I am not in the military at this time, however, I cannot divulge secret material. If I were to do so, I could be immediately prosecuted and imprisoned.
Whoever gave the information to the New York Times obviously broke the oath he or she took when entering the agency of record. (Providing the Times article is not a ruse.) Such breaches put our nation in jeopardy.
However, this Times article is not new information. The last three presidential administrations have dealt with this problem. Russia and Iran have supported the Taliban for nearly two decades. If Russia is promoting bonuses for killing American soldiers, the activity is probably not new. Common sense tells us that it is what Russia has been actively doing for nearly 20 years.
How is it possible that some individuals have such short memories or are so crazed by hatred that they are willing to put the United States in peril? It does not matter if one is a Democrat, Republican or member of a different party, this is something all individuals should not want to happen.
John Drost
Eau Claire
Proper care not being given to residents
In the letter “Plight of mentally ill often misunderstood,” the writer, an employee, spoke of the Fall Creek residence facility where neighbors witness situations hardly showing “care.”
Here are the facts: residents sitting curbside, while staff mocked and argued with someone; individuals needing supervision left unattended only to end up hiding behind a neighbor’s swing or on the back doorstep; entering a church disruptively; screaming profanities around the block at 2:30 a.m.; throwing items in neighboring yards. When a resident was jumping in front of moving vehicles, it was men from our street stopping traffic from the highways, not the facility’s employees.
While these episodes can be teachable moments for our children, depression, schizophrenia, explosive disorder or not, we have to protect them first and want to feel comfortable in our neighborhood. People acting violently, threatening harm to themselves or others and showing unpredictability are concerns. The writer’s comparison to heart disease or diabetes is irrelevant. In the situations mentioned, anyone would call authorities before asking about health conditions.
Remarking negatively about FCPD is discouraging. Departments with limited resources would rather issues be solved by qualified employees but intervene often. County deputies also respond to this facility. When there may only be a handful serving the whole county for a night, their call time here is too much. As taxpayers and citizens who may be in dire need at some point, this is something that should be a concern. Suggesting that police don’t understand the implications of mental health disorders and that they’ll have bad “karma” is disappointing.
Companies retaining poorly-trained staff who show disregard are the problem here. We’re practicing the advice of “if you see something, say something.” Nobody here is against individuals with mental illness or facilities providing appropriate care.
Sheena Kaatz
Fall Creek