Some perspective needed on our grievances
As I read and hear people complain on Facebook and other media how bad things are and this COVID-19 thing really sucks, I witnessed a customer yesterday that put everything in perspective.
He had lost everything in his basement — water heater, furnace, etc. things outside in the storm — but his whole mindset was, his main thoughts, were about his poor neighbors that lost everything and how he wished he could do something to help them.
It all goes back to when I was working at Armour in the 70s and Olea Biermiere used to say, “I felt so bad because I had no shoes until I met a man that had no feet.”
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Businesses that require face
masks lauded
In this science-vs.-luck time, I side with science so I am very pleased that Menards has required customers and employees to wear face masks since the onset of virus concerns.
The procedures are efficient and simple. Customers all cooperate so there is no need for thoughts or articulations like “She should be wearing a mask” or “That guy with a mask must be a liberal.”
And I suppose the company is less vulnerable to a news announcement that all shoppers who entered between certain hours should come forth and be tested.
Some smaller businesses have also done this. They may be less able to place a sentry at the entrance, but could nevertheless require masks.
It is a matter of safety that shows leadership.
Dan Norstedt
Eau Claire