Redistricting input needed
A majority of Wisconsinites — and experts — agree that our state’s current voting maps are badly gerrymandered. But 2021 is the year we can change that. This is the year new voting maps are produced based on new census data. And now is the time for residents of the Third Congressional District to get involved.
When district boundaries are drawn to achieve and preserve political advantage, community interests suffer. When communities are split arbitrarily, political voices are diluted. This has happened in villages, towns, counties and school districts all over the state.
Gov. Tony Evers formed the People’s Maps Commission to create nonpartisan maps for the Legislature to consider this redistricting cycle. The PMC wants to keep communities together, and it needs our help.
Between now and July 30, visit the PMC online (portal.wisconsin-mapping.org) and speak out about the community that matters to you: where you live, concerns you have, places of importance, boundaries to recognize. Let the PMC know what communities you think should be kept together and why.
After July 30, the commission will use all the input received to develop fair maps for the next decade. And rather than dividing and conquering communities, their goal is to preserve identified communities of interest so elected officials are accountable to their constituents.
Taking part in this open and fair redistricting process has never been more important. After all, democracy is only as good as we choose to make it.
Leslie Wegener
Stoddard
U.S. not setting right example
QAnon, white supremacists, Nazis, militiamen and a hodge-podge of violence-prone weirdos Donald Trump called out from under their rocks all came to his rally in Washington, D.,C., on Jan. 6 and then, on his direction, marched on and attacked Congress. Took over the Capitol, but Congress got away.
(Oh, I forget: There was that guy with a set of horns. Not sure if he was a Hereford hybrid or a Vikings fan.)
While America and the world watched, live, thousands of the above attacked our government while it was in session, sending representatives and senators fleeing, literally, for their lives. An undermanned, and in a few sad cases sympathetic, Capitol police force was unable to stop the horde.
Sadly, too, in the mob were active, off-duty military men, police and firemen. Trumpettes come in all shapes and sizes. As a UW-Madison state cop during the Vietnam War unrest, I can say I monitored demonstrations and fought riots, and I know the difference: been there; done that.
It’s way past time for all of us, as Americans, to do some ruthless self-examination about who we are as persons and as a people. I don’t see us as that shining city on a hill. A few live on that hill but too many — way too many — are happy to be mucking about in the swamps in the valley, swamps of systemic racism, misogyny, selfishness, greed, ethnic bigotry, violence, and religious hate and extremism. Not pretty when they come out to climb that hill ... and they smell bad.
The world has looked to the U.S. for over 230 years for freedom, opportunity and a place of equality. I promise one and all that the world is still watching us and it’s not happy at what it’s seen.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild