A return to ‘normal’ not the ultimate goal
Evangelist Franklin Graham, the eldest son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, had this assessment of the current COVID-19 and pandemic epidemic:
“I hope we don’t just go back to normal, if normal means a nation that continues to defy and rebel against God and His ways ... a nation that rejoices and revels in godless behavior.”
In 2015, the North Carolina Legislature voted to erect and install a statue of Billy Graham in Washington, D.C. Hopefully this statue will inspire millions of visitors for many years.
Dale Nehring
Augusta
Face masks are not too much to ask of us
“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.” No Problem. “No Mask, No Service.” That is a problem?
I disregard what Vice President Mike Pence said about masks and free speech as that is really digging deep for an excuse. Must we rehash quarantines? Discuss the greater good? If you refuse to wear a mask to help protect your fellow humans, perhaps you are the person who needs to stay home.
Please, when you go out wear a mask. And your shirt and shoes. We will all be the better for it.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls