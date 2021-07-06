Climate change an urgent concern
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracks the cost of climate and extreme weather events. The results are stunning. Damages grew from an average of $17 billion per year in the 1980s to $81 billion per year this past decade. That’s an increase of almost fivefold (471%). NOAA states that this costly trend is due to climate change.
But that’s not all. There is also the incalculable damage to ecosystems and the services they provide (e.g. natural capital), wildfires, species extinction, slower economic growth from higher temperatures, mass migration out of affected regions, increased risk of violent conflict, tipping points, morbidity, and impacts from catastrophic events.
As long predicted by a strong majority of climate scientists, the carbon pollution resulting from burning oil, gas and coal is a major contributor to this damage.
The fossil fuel industry has kept profits for themselves and left us with the bill. In other words, they have managed to privatize all the profits for themselves and socialize (to all of us) the cost of doing their business.
Without delay we must urge our representatives in Washington to enact legislation unleashing the power of the market. Congress must enact a law to make this industry pay its own cost of doing business. Fees collected from the industry would be given to every household in America in the form of a dividend check. Prices will go up but the check will be more than enough to cover it.
This is a critical part of a low-cost strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions quickly. At the same time, this approach will turbocharge the economy and unleash the innovation needed to transition to clean energy.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Doughty was a ‘gentleman,’ ‘patriot’
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Dan Doughty. He was a real gentleman.
I saw him at times on Recognition Day for veterans. I always felt good talking to him and his wife. They always were very nice.
Dan was a great patriot. He served his country well. He also was a great pilot and a POW.
I will never forget him. He will be greatly missed.
Joseph R. Oberpriller
Chippewa Falls