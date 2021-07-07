Cost too great for mining projects
Minnesota is a hot market for mineral resources as metal prices worldwide are rising.
The Boundary Waters, the most visited natural wilderness in America, is threatened by the inclusion of sulfide-ore copper mines just outside legal borders for their untouched resources of nickel, copper and other metals preserved in sulfide-bearing rock.
While the projects proposed, PolyMet and Twin Metals, create revenue for the state through resources extracted, new jobs and tax revenues, the environmental impact outweighs those minimal benefits. The jobs are temporary, spill-damage taxes fall on citizens with a potential total of over $1 billion, and the environmental treatment of potential damage was projected to last over 500 years.
Within Minnesota’s legislation, a mine is allowed to operate as long as it proves to be environmentally conscious. However, a sulfide-ore mine has never been operational without compromising local ecosystems.
Through mining, sulfides often are exposed to air and water, mixing to form sulfuric acid (battery acid) in a chemical reaction that, through the wilderness waterways, flows directly into the largest freshwater basin in the world: the Great Lakes, specifically Lake Superior. Light pollution, groundwater pollution, mercury contamination of fish and wildlife (therefore humans), and risk of cancer for mine workers are a few of many issues to combat.
President Joe Biden agrees with the majority of Minnesota’s residents in refraining from potentially damaging the area. As 56% of Minnesota’s rivers and lakes are already impaired from human impact, more cannot be lost. With 1.1 million acres of unspoiled water and wilderness, 17,000 jobs and more than $913 million in annual income, the Boundary Waters is a pristine force that should remain untouched as a preservation of our future, holding at stake the health of important ecosystems and humans alike.
Kelly Carlson
Chippewa Falls
Candidate should address Jan. 6
It is now six months since Jan. 6, another day that will forever live in infamy. It was the worst attack on the U.S. Capital since 1812 and the worst terrorist attack on American democracy since the Civil War. It was an insurrection.
Its goal was, among other atrocities, to overturn the results of the November 2020 election. We now know Derrick Van Orden has not told us the truth about his whereabouts or role in this effort.
Van Orden likes to claim that he is pro law enforcement. On Jan. 6, 140 police officers were injured — some severely — trying to protect our democracy, our Capitol and our elected leaders. One was killed. Despite telling the public otherwise, we now know Van Orden was on the Capitol grounds that day. What did he do to preserve and protect those officers fighting to protect our nation?
Since that day, Van Orden has denied, covered up and lied about his presence and participation at the Capitol. It is time he stop covering up and start telling the truth about what he did and what he saw.
The people have a right to know the truth. Van Orden has a responsibility to tell us the truth. The evidence he has tried to cover up over the last few months reveals that the story about Jan. 6 that Van Orden has concocted is a lie. It is time for him to come clean.
James Birnbaum
La Crosse