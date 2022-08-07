These are tough times in America
I don’t have profound opinions or insights to offer about what we are going through now in a divided America and world. I leave those to others more qualified. What I feel, however, is deep sadness about it all.
In May 2020, George W. Bush said, “We rise or fall together.” I consider that statement a wise and profound opinion and insight, regardless of political party loyalties.
Kim Kelly
Eau Claire
Court decision very unwelcome
Roe vs. Wade has been overturned.
Thousands of women in situations most couldn’t understand will suffer the consequences. Whether raped, a victim of incest or suffering health problems, these women are no longer entitled to care for themselves. They haven’t even talked about the fact that our financial situation for the middle class is quickly slipping into low income.
Just imagine what men would do if the Supreme Court passed a law that all men (young men too) had to have a reversible vasectomy performed at a certain age to prevent abortions. It’ll never happen because men have the “right” to control their bodies.
I say, have a baby, get a vasectomy. Just imagine if men only would.
Dee Wysocky
Eau Claire
A suspect omission by magazine
There was very apparently an omission from the “Officials” of the most recent issue of the Catholic Life Magazine of the Diocese of La Crosse. Here is the listing for your information:
“The Reverend Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, after having been dismissed as secretary of the USCCB for his three-year usage of Grindr, an LGBTQ “hook-up” app, is appointed pastor of the St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem, with residence at the St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish rectory in West Salem, effective June 11, 2022.”
I am expecting this in the next issue, unless for some reason this magazine doesn’t want to list this official. Maybe, for instance, this magazine doesn’t want any backlash? Or maybe, this magazine is ashamed of this assignment by Bishop William Callahan? And they should be ashamed. Or maybe this magazine is hoping that the “ignorant faithful” won’t notice this appointment? Maybe the chancery staff is hoping this assignment goes unnoticed as well? Don’t list Burrill’s phone number or email or his photo on the parish website and leave out this “official” from the Catholic Life Magazine ,,, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.
We, the “ignorant faithful,” are paying attention and we are not letting it go. There are children, especially post-pubescent boys, who are in danger of being “grabbed, groped and groomed” when Callahan assigned Monsignor to a ministerial position. Burrill needs to live a life of penance and prayer and never should he be allowed to minister as a priest again.
What happened to the “Promise to Protect” plan set up by the diocese? The “trust train” has left the station, Bishop Callahan. Our bishop has no credibility anymore with the faithful of this diocese. Lord have mercy on our bishop’s soul.
Pamelann Schulte
Chippewa Falls
Candidate warrants our support
How refreshing to have a candidate for congress who identifies herself first as an American. She has already served our country 30 years, including 20 years in the CIA.
Deb McGrath’s CIA service increases her focus on the security of our country and our Congress as we recover from the riot on Jan. 6.
Deb’s service in the military emphasizes her commitment to safe and legal gun use. She is also committed to schools free of gun violence.
Deb will promote freedoms for all Americans, including freedom for women to make their own health care decisions, including abortions under safe conditions.
Freedom for all American citizens to vote easily and conveniently is a fundamental American right.
McGrath has never been a politician, but she is likely to continue Ron Kind’s tradition of cooperating with moderate Republicans to draft legislation that benefits all Americans.
Join us in voting for McGrath in the Wisconsin primary on Aug. 9.
John Hempstead
La Crosse
Letter includes misinterpretation
A recent quote from a letter to the editor: “You have stopped us from exercising our reproductive rights.” Say again?
Stopping you from killing your own baby is stopping your reproductive rights? I interpret “reproductive rights” as meaning your right to reproduce, that is, conceive and bear a baby. Killing your baby before it is born (or after) totally removes your right to reproduce.
I find it totally incomprehensible that anyone could ignore such a classic oxymoron.
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Gun control measures needed
I wish that police officers, nurses, doctors and teachers would unite to strike in order to push the Republican politicians to ban semi-automatic long guns.
No one should have to be on the front line of a war zone at churches, grocery stores or parades. We need common sense policies now. America is becoming a random war zone. The Republicans are beholden to the NRA. Aren’t they public servants?
Hjordis Olson
Colfax
Inflation is a complicated issue
The July 6 “Our View” piece makes several important points: Prices are increasing rapidly, more rapid in some locations than others. Many families are suffering because of inflation. Families are trying to cope by doing things like growing their own food.
But the article contains a piece of misinformation in the sentence: “Inflation is taking a growing bite out of Americans’ income.” Yes, families whose incomes rise more slowly than the rise in prices are worse off. Other families whose incomes rise faster than inflation are better off.
But in the aggregate, the rise in income exactly matches the rise in prices. Ten percent inflation means total income increases 10%. Five percent inflation; 5% more income. If everyone’s income went down during inflation, people would spend less and inflation would be self-limiting. But, in fact, the equal rise in income that accompanies the rise in prices fuels more spending. That is part of the reason why inflation is a difficult problem to solve.
Duane Oyen
UW-Eau Claire economics professor