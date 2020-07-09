Democrats’ political ambitions are obvious
I have to agree with a previous writer’s comment about the Leader-Telegram not publishing a single positive article about President Donald Trump’s achievements for America. The bias left just keeps pushing their lies trying to undermine our president.
The Eau Claire City Council must be following Queen Pelosi’s scare-and-manipulate process to keep our economy and employment improving at a very slow pace. I’m sure the Democrats would like to totally collapse our economy in their greed and power-filled desire to defeat Trump.
I really feel sorry for Joe Biden and his memory problems but he appears to be deeply involved in Obamagate and the Ukraine scandal. In my humble opinion, I feel Biden is totally unqualified for the office of president. In his 40 years of political life he has a very limited list of accomplishments.
The Democratic Party must realize it has a problem so it’s pushing mail-in ballots and no voter ID in order to manufacture enough fraudulent votes to win certain states. We need to enact a law requiring an ID to vote. No ID, no vote.
The Democrats seem to ignore laws they don’t like. They certainly refuse to accept “illegal” as a description of someone who has entered our country illegally. They would like to eliminate all religions, promote abortions, promote socialism, break up families and make everyone dependent on them for survival. Not a good outlook.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona