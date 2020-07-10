Biden best choice
Great idea to defund the police. Social justice people will handle all the calls. Nobody will get hurt. Police will only have to write traffic tickets.
It’s only a tin badge that they wear to protect the public. Until you pin that badge on and go out into the street, you don’t know how it feels. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed the NYPD for failing to do a good job in the peaceful protest. Cuomo, put that badge on and stand with police on that protest line. You might get spit on, cussed out and have things thrown at you.
Do we need reform? Yes; there has been excessive force used. Defund the Republican Party. They have put this country into a disaster — 1% controls 90% of the wealth. We now live in a plutocracy, maybe a kleptocracy.
Trump must go. He is a lying, narcissistic individual. I’ve lived under 15 presidents; Trump’s the worst. Why would any minority, woman, old person or religious person vote for him? He’s a crook. He wants to do away with the ACA. How many people will die for lack of health care?
I have contributed to and voted for Republicans. I worked for a year for a Republican money-raising organization.
Joe Biden is too old for president? I was substitute teaching at 78. I’m voting for Biden.
No, Trump, everything is not beautiful. During our lifetimes, we have all had to prostitute ourselves. Your staff must have no conscience; they do it all the time. No need to go into COVID-19, you have it controlled. I wear a mask. How about you?
Finally, we are getting the idea that the South will not rise again. We’re not all born with the same abilities. We should all have the same rights.
Victor DeMoe
Eau Claire
Climate of conflict
In the midst of a global killer virus, plus the satanic hatred expressed toward others, we desperately need the attention of God for our safety. He loved us so much that He sent Jesus to die and then rise to offer us all forgiveness.
I was born at the beginning of the Great Depression. I was one of seven children of great parents who farmed in central lower Michigan. Growing up on a farm was difficult but a blessing. Most crops that grew were nearly worthless. There were hot winds and no rain for years. Little grew, except the garden, which we watered from a well. Blessings were still present. We had food from the garden and animals. We were a closely knit family and community. We helped and visited each other often. We had no concerns about backgrounds. We were people created by God to be one in spirit and love.
We attended a Christian school and studied geography, history, current affairs and the great nation God gave us through the hard work of our foreparents. I had the privilege to receive further education, finally attending a seminary, and became ordained into the Lutheran ministry. What a blessing those 43-plus years of ministry and four wonderful children were to me. My wife, Pat, became a nurse and spent many years serving in Eau Claire. We enjoyed the peace and harmony we had with people of every ethnic background.
Never in life have I experienced the hatred and vitriolic speech surrounding us these days. In my opinion, this needs to end. Fellow citizens of our great nation, please think hard on our words and actions. Do they tear down or build up? Do they encourage or belittle others?
We all can do better. Jesus died and rose for everyone.
Joe Schultz
Eau Claire