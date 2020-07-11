If and when we have a COVID-19 vaccine
If a vaccine becomes available, some hot button and ethical decisions have to be decided. I don’t think our present state or federal governments are capable.
If a vaccine comes out there will not be enough for everyone at first. It would seem a no-brainer that health care workers should get it first. Caregivers for the elderly, diabetics and those with other chronic illnesses, the elderly (I am one) and African Americans should be given priority. Do you think the “good-ole boys” with deep pockets and knowledge of how to beat the system will jump to the head of the line?
If we have an adequate supply of the vaccine, our state government has some decisions. Should vaccine or immunity be required to work in hospitals or nursing homes? How about barbers, hairdressers, bartenders, waiters and checkout workers? Should kids be required to be vaccinated to attend school or summer camp? Our governor and Legislature work so well together that they should have no problems with these decisions.
There will be some decisions in Washington also. If a citizen leaves the country, should they be required to have the vaccine or immunity to reenter? How about foreigners coming into the USA? Remember, we have a border with Mexico that is a political football.
A lot of us are on government-subsidized health insurance (Medicare, Obamacare and government employees). If we get COVID-19 and have huge medical bills, the government (aka taxpayers) must pay. Should we require vaccination to stay on these plans?
If any of this comes up in the Senate, Wisconsin will have no say because Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin will cancel each other’s vote out.
I ask our leaders to think proactively about these issues and not let our health end up in gridlock.
John Layde
Eau Claire
Act on website accountability ill-advised
Hypothetical situation: Say someone wrote something obscene on your home, should you be liable for its message? What if it was a digital property? I personally think that it should be the creator, not the owner of the canvas. However, my views are not shared.
The EARN IT Act is attempting to establish a legal method of holding websites accountable for messages posted by their users. Think Facebook and some of the toxic content shared by individuals, most of the time removed quickly by moderators. This bill was recently approved by an unelected committee and will be presented before the Senate with the goal of establishing legal fines for websites. Thus, the canvas owner becomes responsible for the punk that made the message.
The largest thing I can say is an attempt to establish this law shows a gross misunderstanding of how the online world works. The only real way to enforce this is with a massive censorship effort that will affect all of social media and messaging services, including and not limited to, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, email providers — basically any place you can post or edit content. The establishment of this practice also means that smaller internet entities will be forced to dramatically increase their time or cost, having to pay for someone to moderate content or investing their own time. This in simple terms indicates that this bill is not friendly to small internet, but favors large internet — the only ones with the resources to execute this level of censorship or pay the fines.
If this should pass, it would basically ensure the current internet royalty (Facebook, etc.) would have one more wall of protection from being replaced. I will stand by myself on this issue, but I would be stronger if you stood with me.
Robert Adams
Eau Claire
In pursuit of a national health care plan
A vote for Dr. Mark Neumann for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District is a vote for a national healthcare insurance plan (H.R. 1384) that would cover dental, hearing, vision and long-term care as well as doctor, hospital and all other health care expenses for all residents.
Surveys have shown that a majority of people in the United States want a national health care plan. At the time of this writing, in Wisconsin only one of eight congresspersons had cosponsored the H.R. 1384 legislation and that one person was not the present congressman from our 3rd District.
Dr. Neumann has stated that if elected the first thing he would do when in office is cosponsor H.R 1384. Therefore, if we really want a health care plan that will ensure that in the future none of us will have to declare bankruptcy because of health expenses, we need to vote Neumann for Congress in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.
There are many reasons to vote for Neumann, but for me this is one of the most important. Please join me in voting for Neumann for Congress.
John Webster
Trempealeau
GOP more supportive of military and police
I have been a lifelong member of the Democratic Party but not any more. Enough is enough.
This is the political party that did not support the Veterans Tribute Trail and wants to defund our police departments. The Eau Claire Police Department is decent, responsible and does not deserve such treatment.
The Republican Party has candidates who support our veterans and law enforcement people. This includes such people as Warren Petryk and Jesse James, to name a few.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Stranger’s act makes grandmother’s day
This is to the gentleman that was at Mac’s Berry Farm on the morning of July 3.
I was holding all the memories of the years with my grandchildren picking strawberries. My bucket was pretty empty but my heart full. It was one of those moments you just give to God as there is nothing else you can do ... grandchildren grow up and age takes its toll.
The lady came over to my car and gave me a purple bucket full of strawberries and said they were from you. Purple is my favorite color.
Your kindness was like a hug that said everything is as it should be — it is OK.
I truly wish the joy in my heart returns to you one hundredfold.
Thank you so very much.
Rosemary Jepson
Chippewa Falls