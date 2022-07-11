Michels clear choice for governor
Better late than never, Wisconsin holds its primary elections on Aug. 9. Voters have the good fortune of two strong Republican candidates to choose from in the governor's race. It’s like craving a big ice cream cone and having difficulty choosing a flavor.
Former Gov. Scott Walker is endorsing Rebecca Kleefisch and former Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing Tim Michels. It’s a tough call, but in my opinion Michels has the best credentials and the best chance to become our next governor.
Briefly, he was born in Brownsville, attended St. Norbert College in Green Bay and served as an Army Ranger for 12 years — retiring with a rank of major. He now lives in Hartland with his wife Barbara. He has three grown children. After his military service he joined his brothers in the family business and grew the company from a few hundred employees to 8,000 — becoming Wisconsin’s largest construction company.
While both Republican candidates would be strong competition, it’s clear our feckless current governor certainly doesn’t want to face Michels in November. Thus the vicious attacks and desperate stunts by the Democrats and their media toadies to have him removed from the ballot. Their fears are well-founded ... he can win.
Having endorsed political candidates since my first letter to the editor in 1964 encouraging Wisconsinites to support Barry Goldwater for president, I hope voters give strong consideration to Michels. He’s a veteran, a builder, a successful businessman, a proven leader, a nonpolitician, an establishment outsider and a staunch conservative.
What’s not to like?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Some points worth consideration
Innocent people in our nation continue to be slaughtered by high-powered guns.
Congress, on June 23, passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which takes small steps to address gun violence. The act expands background checks to buy, sell or transfer firearms for those under 21 years of age, prohibits firearm possession for those convicted of domestic violence and expands mental health services. Sen. Ron Johnson voted "no" to this legislation. Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted "yes" to this legislation.
Johnson has received over $1.2 million from the National Rifle Association through both direct and indirect contributions since his first campaign in 2016, according to the nonpartisan watchdog group OpenSecrets. This is the 15th-highest total contribution from the NRA to any current elected official in the country. Conversely, while Baldwin has received no money from the NRA, the NRA has spent $771,863 to oppose her.
Just wondering: Who does Johnson represent?
Karen Bullock
Altoona
Eau Claire, state won't be missed
Well, this is my goodbye letter to Eau Claire.
You certainly won't be missed. Your high taxes, your high water bills. Your lack of solid leadership driven by the alphabet crowd sickens me.
In the last 20 years, you have gone from a diverse community to a liberal, don't-dare-to-hurt-anybody's-feelings, spineless bunch. So after 20 years of living in the area, you won't be missed.
I can only hope more people realize what is happening here and get the heck out of this community, this state. So my parting is not sweet sorrow; it's just sweet.
Todd Barrick
Eau Claire