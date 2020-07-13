Oppose project
Several months ago, in the depths of COVID-19 lockdown, developer Bill Albright tiptoed into Menomonie City Hall and whispered plans to eager city staff — adding 13 eight-plex apartment buildings across from Menomonie Middle School on 21st Street.
Even after similar Albright proposals had been rejected in recent years, largely due to their certain contribution to the traffic chaos near two district schools, he may finally succeed in sneaking the dangerous development through. It seems in real estate development, timing really is everything.
Public objection has been loud, but nonetheless stymied from reaching its full volume by the inability to safely gather and by the inability of many residents to live-stream city meetings. The developer is not acting in good faith here and city staff, happy to move this proposal along as if we are living in “normal” circumstances, are actively weakening the democratic processes promised Menomonie taxpayers. Responsible action would, at least, slow the process around Albrights’ plans. His ill-timed, desperate, greedy eagerness to overbuild this 29 acres seems matched only by the eagerness of some city staff clawing toward more tax dollars.
Shame on both parties for exploiting our current health crisis.
Shame on both for failing to concern themselves with the certainty of traffic dangers that will be set in motion by such a high-density development. There is no doubt in the minds of those that regularly travel 21st Street that this development will intensify the chaos that already exists around Oaklawn Elementary, Menomonie Middle School, Red Cedar Soccer fields, the Mayo Dialysis Center and a Kwik Trip.
The Menomonie City Council will hear public comments and will act upon this proposal during its July 20, 7:00 p.m. meeting. Please share your concerns.
Kristine Recker
Menomonie
School caution
The federal, state and county authorities should return all furloughed convicts to their assigned confinement and prove that these people can be protected from the COVID-19 contagion.
Only after proving how this can be done should we reopen our schools. It is easier to get adults to adhere to protective guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining a required six-foot distance.
A child that does not understand the significance of not following these measures will cut short these directives, especially if their home environment has no regard for following them.
Let us see what happens with our confined prisoners before we confine our teachers and students in their schools.
Thomas Finses
Cornell
Stealing signs
It should surprise no one that a president who lies constantly, who has cheated, stolen and failed throughout his business and political careers, who is cruel, sneaky, creepy, dishonest and inept has followers who steal political rival “Joe Biden” signs from yards.
We will be getting a big Biden sign to replace the stolen sign. It will have a trail camera trained on it to expose the sneaky, dishonest, cheating follower of Donald Trump who wishes to suppress my choice for president. Biden is honest, caring, smart, pro-science and for the middle class, environment and racial justice.
Vote blue Nov. 3. Our lives, planet, and basic decency and morality of the country depend on it.
Michelle Hyllested
Rice Lake